WATCH NOW: Exhibit explores 50-year arc of artist Carl Homstad's career, life journey

DECORAH – Award-winning artist Carl Homstad has described each of his works as “authentic piece of a quest – to understand life, show it with art and have a good time doing it.”

His recent quest was a tough one – winnowing down his life’s work from hundreds of woodcuts, prints, etchings, oil paintings and watercolors to just 80 pieces for an exhibition spanning his 50-year career for a Vesterheim exhibition.

“It took me months,” Homstad confessed. “I probably have made 200 different woodcuts and etchings, maybe another 300 oil paintings and about that many or more watercolors. Luckily I keep good copies of woodcuts and prints and a photo of each painting I’ve done, and who owns it.”

He chose the pieces that best represented each decade of his career.

“An Artist’s Journey: Carl Homstad, 50 Years” is on display until May 30 at Vesterheim, the Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School in Decorah. The retrospective exhibit highlights three passages or journeys — his travel journey, his journey as an artist, printmaker and muralist and his journey through life, including self-portraits, digital art and photography.

“It’s kind of amazing for me to see the arc of my career and life. It’s been such a great opportunity, and I’m grateful for the museum letting me do it,” Homstad said.

The museum is currently open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

In addition, Homstad is leading a series of virtual tours. At 2 p.m. April 5, the focus will be on his artistic career, with a live question-and-answer session. The free event requires preregistration. Sign up at vesterheim.org to receive a Zoom link. A final virtual tour will be May 10, focusing on the artist’s journey through life.

“Homstad is an engaging and knowledgeable speaker with a relaxed and warm personality,” said Vesterheim Chief Curator Laurann Gilbertson. “Whether you are already a fan of his art or new to his work, Carl will give you something to think about from artist technique to life philosophy. His prints and paintings are always a joy to view.”

Inspired by nature

Nature is an endless source of inspiration for Homstad. His work is widely admired for the evocative, almost emotional connection that draws viewers into scene he depicts, whether water, forest or other landscape.

“There are never-ending variations of nature. I heighten the impact by adding or subtracting things. I might start with a scene and add snowfall, a late summer sun, cloud shadow or moonlight, or something else to pull people in, something that resonates with them. My ambition has always been to make that subconscious connection, to remind people of a memory they may have,” Homstad explained.

He is a self-professed outdoorsman who enjoys kayaking, sailing, skiing, biking, hiking and camping and designed and built his own passive solar home and studio.

For many years, Homstad painted en plein air. “Now that I travel more and feel more rushed, I mostly use photographs I take – not to copy, but to help remember a shape, an image. I photographed a rock outcropping on a New Zealand beach and kids playing in the sand, and added them both into a painting.”

Public murals

Homstad also has painted dozens of public murals in more than 30 communities throughout Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, and supervised more than 100 murals in public schools. There’s also a movie being made about his life and work, “A Brush with Life. The Art of Being. Carl Homstad” by filmmaker Kryl Henderson.

He was born in Denver, Colo., and studied at the Institute of European Studies in Vienna, Austria. After graduating from Decorah’s Luther College with an art degree in 1973, he chose to remain in Northeast Iowa and establish his studio and gallery. His work has been featured in numerous juried, invitational and solo shows and in public and private collections throughout the Midwest.

Homstad has traveled the world extensively and has studied Asian art in Japan and China. He strives to bring a Zen sense of meditative calm and serenity to his work.

“I feel like everything is connected. I try to live my life one moment at a time and not worry too much about the past or the future. It’s helpful to pay attention to the moment and be here and now,” he said.

The artist’s choice of medium is often dictated by the subject matter. “But if I had to pick one, it would be oil painting. It probably takes the most work, which makes it the most rewarding. You can work it over and over again because it takes time for oils to dry, unlike a watercolor. I do like to jump around, though. That keeps it interesting.”

Homstad will teach an in-person class, “Making A Woodcut Print” at Vesterheim Folk Art School from April 28 to May 1. Participants will learn the basics of black-and-white woodcut printmaking and receive an introduction to color woodcuts, including basic relief carving techniques and inking and printing skills. Registration is online at vesterheim.org/folk-art-school.

