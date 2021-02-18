WATCH NOW: Evansdale council stalemates over wasterwater plant operator

“You’re putting it on me I guess, and we’re not going to go without a treatment plant operator (for March),” Dewater said. “So I’ll be making an executive decision to renew that contract.”

The issue will be back on the agenda March 16.

The council also struggled to find a solution to a flooding issue at the $1.7 million Community Response Center that was built in 2004 at 911 S. Evans Road. Groundwater is coming up through the floor.

The Evansdale Police and Fire departments share the 17,000-square-foot facility.

Dewater suggested hiring Bolton & Menk to design two new sump pumps at a cost of $10,900.

Currently the CRC’s two residential-size sump pumps are not getting rid of all the water. Officials with Bolton & Menk suggested adding two larger sump pumps with “very large and very deep pits.” Dewater said the total project would be around $60,000.

Seible said he’d rather wait on the repairs since there is no guarantee the project will work.

“I just don’t like to keep spending money and we never get it cured,” he said.

“This is how it’s gone. We’re never satisfied with the cost or the methods,” Dewater said.