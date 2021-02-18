WATCH NOW: Evansdale council stalemates over wasterwater plant operator

EVANSDALE – The City Council tabled several discussions at Tuesday night’s meeting as an impasse over the wastewater treatment plant rages on.
This time it wasn’t the long-awaited decision on whether to rebuild the plant or connect with Waterloo that caused a stalemate. It was over who will manage the existing plant.
Former wastewater operator Chris Even stepped down from his position and now operates with Municipal Solutions. Even was hired to continue operating the plant through February under a month-to-month contract while the council debated staying with Municipal Solutions or going with PeopleService, which has headquarters in Omaha, Neb.
“I’d like to see five councilmen — all wards represented — because this is a big decision,” Ward 2 Councilman Gene Walker said.
With new Mayor Dick Dewater’s former seat still empty, a fifth member has yet to be appointed or elected. The council is expected to name a new member March 16.
Ward 1 Councilman Charles Beam made a motion to hire PeopleService. Ward 3 Councilman Steve Seible seconded that motion. At-large Councilwoman Lynn Bender and Walker opposed.
Bender then moved to extend Even’s contract through March. Walker seconded that motion. Beam and Seible opposed.
“You’re putting it on me I guess, and we’re not going to go without a treatment plant operator (for March),” Dewater said. “So I’ll be making an executive decision to renew that contract.”
The issue will be back on the agenda March 16.
The council also struggled to find a solution to a flooding issue at the $1.7 million Community Response Center that was built in 2004 at 911 S. Evans Road. Groundwater is coming up through the floor.
The Evansdale Police and Fire departments share the 17,000-square-foot facility.
Dewater suggested hiring Bolton & Menk to design two new sump pumps at a cost of $10,900.
Currently the CRC’s two residential-size sump pumps are not getting rid of all the water. Officials with Bolton & Menk suggested adding two larger sump pumps with “very large and very deep pits.” Dewater said the total project would be around $60,000.
Seible said he’d rather wait on the repairs since there is no guarantee the project will work.
“I just don’t like to keep spending money and we never get it cured,” he said.
“This is how it’s gone. We’re never satisfied with the cost or the methods,” Dewater said.
Firefighter Justin Smock vented his frustration at the situation. He said the basement is “useless” because of the water issue and the department continues to remove equipment for fear it will be ruined.
“The floor is so coated with the iron deposit stuff left over we can’t even train on it,” Smock said. “It is a useless space to us currently because of the nature of the uncontrolled flooding.”
Bender suggested not using the basement and building a pole building to store equipment. The discussion was tabled.
The council was able to agree on welcoming new tenants to the city’s Eagles Landing development area near Evansdale Drive and Interstate 380/Highway 20.
Chris Fischels said he received his first offer for the site. The potential buyer was interested in the 3.65 acres next to McDonalds for a strip mall. It was not disclosed who made the offer or any other details.
In December, the council agreed to hire Fischels to assist with commercial development in the Eagles Landing TIF district.
“They see the same need I see. They’d like to have more restaurants and retail there,” Fischels said, noting drive-thru operations are currently popular with the ongoing pandemic.
Beam said he was hoping for a hotel in that area as Waterloo continues work on the Lost Island Theme Park just minutes from Evansdale.
“I’m not giving up on that at all,” Fischels said.
In other business, the council:
- Appointed Gene Walker mayor pro tem.
- Tabled discussion on conducting video inspections of sewer lines throughout the city.
- Approved the purchase of 12 cutting edges for stock from the Iowa Department of Transportation for $1,500.
- Approved replacing a fuel pump on John Deere 5101E Utility Tractor for $4,000.