WATCH NOW: Elk Run Heights celebrates 70 years with Creek Days
WATCH NOW: Elk Run Heights celebrates 70 years with Creek Days

Creek Days 4

A vendor stands with his wood work.

 Photo courtesy of Brittany Kalvig

Elk Run Heights celebrated its 70th anniversary on Saturday at Mayors Park with Creek Days.

The day began with the Run Elk Run 5K-ish fun run to benefit the future dog park the community hopes to build at Bunger Park. 

Creek Days 2

A vendor poses with her wares on Saturday at Creek Days in Elk Run Heights.
Creek Days 1

Chefs in charge of the smoker sport utensils and Creek Days T-shirts.

A craft fair, kids fun area and car show were also offered as was plenty of good, local food and beer. Nestled next to the adult beverages was a silent auction featuring baskets of art, shirts, car wash necessities and other goodies.

Musical entertainment rounded out the day featuring Crystal Weber, Eleventh Hour and CB & Company.

Creek Days 3

A young man sports a pensive look and some radical face paint from Elk Run Heights' Creek Days.
