WATCH NOW: Eileen Kruse: Retired nurse, 92, still finds ways to be 'helper'

ACKLEY — A walk through Eileen Kruse’s home will tell you a lot about the woman. Her life is documented on the walls, her memories fill the shelves, her heart is reflected in the photos displayed throughout.

But they don’t tell the whole story.

An intricately woven rug hangs in the living room, a testament to Kruse’s world travels. But it doesn’t detail the missionary work Kruse completed on many of those trips.

A photo of a bright-eyed German Shepard makes no mention of the fact that Kruse led the fundraising efforts to provide the Ackley Police Department with its (now retired) K-9 officer, Lexer.

And a planner with notes scribbled here and there reflects how, at 92 years old, Kruse is still finding ways to serve others.

Kruse was born in Wichita, Kan. Her father, a minister, moved his family to Hubbard, Ia., when Kruse was a toddler.

“We had missionaries speak at the church,” Kruse said. “They would come to the house, and I would hear about how they lived and where they lived.

“I would play nurse when I was little and I had two sisters who became nurses. I suppose I soaked it up that way,” she said.

Kruse went to nursing school in Marshalltown and graduated with her degree as a registered nurse.

“The hospital in Eldora called and offered me a job, but I didn’t know how to drive,” Kruse said, laughing.

She took a quick course in driving in a nearby farm field and accepted the position.

This would be the start to a decades-long – and trailblazing – career in the healthcare field.

Kruse married and raised two children in Ackley.

“I worked as a private duty nurse when the children were little,” Kruse said. Her husband, Ernie, managed the grain elevator.

When describing her stint as a school nurse, Kruse tends to downplay her contribution.

“I had my own little office,” Kruse said. “I would call the parents if kids were sick, I’d check on kids who were absent, I’d give medication. I would do whatever the teachers needed me to do. I really enjoyed the kids.”

Kruse’s daughter, Ellen Vanderloo, who nominated her mom for Eight Over 80 honors, put it a little differently:

“Using her training as a nurse and a keen interest in public health, in 1960 she created the first school nurse position in the Ackley-Geneva Schools. For the next 10 years she established health records for every student in the district, organized immunizations for polio, gave countless demonstrations on health and wellness and promoted regular dental checkups. She identified community resources to assist families that had children with special health needs. She was a sounding board for both students and staff who needed support with both physical and mental health issues.”

During this time, Kruse also volunteered as a camp nurse at church and for the Girl Scouts. Additionally, she started a candy stripers program, recruiting high school students and training them to help at the local nursing home.

“We had uniforms and everything,” Kruse said. “Half the students in the program went on to become nurses or work in the health field.”

Kruse then went to work for the Hardin County Homemaker Health-Aide program as a nurse supervisor. She made regular visits to elderly and disabled people to make sure their health care needs were being met.

When her children were older, Kruse began going on mission trips.

With the Partners of the Americas organization, she traveled to places like the Yucatan Peninsula, Honduras and Haiti.

“For 16 years we went once or twice a year,” Kruse said. “We worked with doctors and dentists. We would get churches and schools and other places to donate. We got two portable dental units so we could do actual dental work, instead of just pulling teeth.

“We set up a medical center. We’d bring as much medicine as we could. We’d buy and beg for it here. I could tell you a lot of stories about how we got the medicine,” she said, laughing. “I helped recruit doctors, dentists and nurses to make the trips.

“Before one trip we got word that a fisherman needed a new wheelchair,” she said. “Well the Rotarians were able to find a nice used one, but we didn’t know how we were going to get it down there without paying a lot of money. So we talked an elderly gentleman into pretending he needed it, and we were able to get it on the plane at no cost.

“I met some very interesting people and experienced different foods and different cultures. They were very poor, but happy to share with us. We would tell ourselves, if they can eat it, we can eat it. They were very grateful to have us there.”

In fact, Vanderloo was able to see firsthand the impact her mom made.

“I will never forget going with her on one of these medical missions in Yucatan. We had a small convoy of medical personnel that pulled into a very remote jungle village. There, a Catholic priest had strung up a loud speaker in the trees and as we approached, he boomed through the speaker, ‘We love you, Eileen.’”

Even after retirement, Kruse continued to serve, creating the parish nurse program at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley.

“She provided blood pressure checks after church services, visited parishioners who were home sick and helped arrange services for the elderly or disabled,” Vanderloo said. “She also provided bereavement support in times of loss. While she no longer is the parish nurse, she continues to regularly visit shut-ins after Sunday services to take them a bulletin and check in on them.”

Even now, Kruse finds ways to help others.

She is a longtime board member and supporter of the Faith in Action Friendship Club in Iowa Falls, which provides a social and educational center for adults with mental illness and developmental disabilities.

“It is a place for them to go,” Kruse said. “Or they will go bowling or to a restaurant. They learn a lot and just love it. It’s something new for them.”

Vanderloo sums up her mother very simply.

“Mr. Rogers always instructed children to look for the people who are ‘helpers.’ For over 60 years, my mother has been a ‘helper,’” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0