 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Eight Over Eighty recipients celebrated at ceremony
0 comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Eight Over Eighty recipients celebrated at ceremony

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Friends, family and co-workers gathered Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center to honor this year's recipients of The Courier's Eight Over 80 awards for the impact they’ve had in their community.

Highlighting their service and volunteerism, the ceremony gave each nominee the chance to speak to the crowd and thank those who nominated them and those in attendance who came to show their support. 

Also in attendance were some of last year's recipients, since a ceremony was not able to be held due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Courier's 11th annual Eight Over Eighty ceremony.

This year’s winners are:

  • Anne Phillips
  • Ron & Mary Esther Pullin
  • Tom DeLong
  • Liane Nichols
  • Luane Lorenzen
  • Donald Frazier
  • Stan and Bev McCadam
  • Kay Connelly

Sponsors of this year’s event are Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Courier's 11th annual Eight Over Eighty ceremony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News