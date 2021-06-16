WATCH NOW: Eight Over Eighty recipients celebrated at ceremony

CEDAR FALLS — Friends, family and co-workers gathered Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center to honor this year's recipients of The Courier's Eight Over 80 awards for the impact they’ve had in their community.

Highlighting their service and volunteerism, the ceremony gave each nominee the chance to speak to the crowd and thank those who nominated them and those in attendance who came to show their support.

Also in attendance were some of last year's recipients, since a ceremony was not able to be held due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.

This year’s winners are:

Anne Phillips

Ron & Mary Esther Pullin

Tom DeLong

Liane Nichols

Luane Lorenzen

Donald Frazier

Stan and Bev McCadam

Kay Connelly

Sponsors of this year’s event are Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

