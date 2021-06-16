WATCH NOW: Eight Over Eighty recipients celebrated at ceremony

Ann Phillips speaks after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CEDAR FALLS — Friends, family and co-workers gathered Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center to honor this year's recipients of The Courier's Eight Over 80 awards for the impact they’ve had in their community.
Highlighting their service and volunteerism, the ceremony gave each nominee the chance to speak to the crowd and thank those who nominated them and those in attendance who came to show their support.
Also in attendance were some of last year's recipients, since a ceremony was not able to be held due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
The Courier's 11th annual Eight Over Eighty ceremony.
Chris Zoeller
Anne Phillips Ron & Mary Esther Pullin Tom DeLong Liane Nichols Luane Lorenzen Donald Frazier Stan and Bev McCadam Kay Connelly
Sponsors of this year’s event are Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
Photos: The Courier's 11th annual Eight Over Eighty ceremony
Luane Lorenzen speaks after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Donald Frazier speaks after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mary Esther and Ron Pullin speak after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Stan and Bev McCadam speak after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Friends, family and coworkers gather on Wednesday at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Liane Nichols speaks after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Ann Phillips speaks after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kay Connelly speaks after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Tom DeLong speaks after being recognized at The Courier’s annual Eight Over 80 Awards event at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
