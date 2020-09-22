WATCH NOW: Eight-days-a-week approach opens Waterloo symphony's season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – An eight-day series of online events beginning Friday will culminate with the official livestreamed Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra's season opening concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

Movements of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Septet for Winds and Strings, op 20” will be performed in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday. Musicians will be on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

All of the events celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.

The concert looks at the Viennese tradition of serenade-style music with Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger. He will conduct a spatially-distanced ensemble in selections from Beethoven’s Septet and utilizes the capabilities of the symphony's new digital format to discuss and explore related music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Louis Spohr, Franz Berwald and Franz Schubert.

Weinberger said the commentary and mixed media "will bring a little richer experience to the performance."

The program includes movements from Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 by Beethoven, Nonet in F Major, Op. 31 by Spohr, Octet in F Major, D. 803 by Schubert, Divertimento in D Major, K. 251 by Mozart and Grand Septet in Bb Major by Berwald.