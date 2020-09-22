WATCH NOW: Eight-days-a-week approach opens Waterloo symphony's season

CEDAR FALLS – An eight-day series of online events beginning Friday will culminate with the official livestreamed Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra's season opening concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.
Movements of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Septet for Winds and Strings, op 20” will be performed in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday. Musicians will be on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
All of the events celebrate the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven.
The concert looks at the Viennese tradition of serenade-style music with Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger. He will conduct a spatially-distanced ensemble in selections from Beethoven’s Septet and utilizes the capabilities of the symphony's new digital format to discuss and explore related music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Louis Spohr, Franz Berwald and Franz Schubert.
Weinberger said the commentary and mixed media "will bring a little richer experience to the performance."
The program includes movements from Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 by Beethoven, Nonet in F Major, Op. 31 by Spohr, Octet in F Major, D. 803 by Schubert, Divertimento in D Major, K. 251 by Mozart and Grand Septet in Bb Major by Berwald.
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled in-person performances this fall, but “we will reach out to our patrons through live-streamed concerts and online activities until it is safe to return to playing for live audiences," said executive director Rich Frevert in an earlier article.
All wcfsymphony online content and events are free and available on-demand through the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/WCFSymphony.) All online events are free to view.
Here's the line-up:
7 p.m. Friday -- "Live from the Archive" with Weinberger. He hosts a special installment of a series "Seeing Beethoven," highlighting a collaboration with Waterloo’s Youth Art Team and The New Live for the Beethoven celebration.
Youth Art Team members worked with Jason and Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley at virtual camps over the summer. Team members Cederick Matlock, Alexander Fuchtman and Za’Marion Epps studied Beethoven and his music and created pieces of visual art in response to what they learned. Their artwork has been animated by The New Live to accompany an archive performance of Beethoven by wcfsymphony.
Sept. 28 -- Weinberger debuts his new podcast "Radio Hour," in which he spins favorite recordings and adds personal insight about the selections. This debut episode features a diverse collection of Beethoven interpretations.
Sept. 29 – The latest installment of "The Musician Beat," featuring a surprise interview with a musician performing on Oct. 3 on Facebook and YouTube.
7 p.m. Oct. 2 – Frevert hosts the first installment of "The Rich-er Experience" from backstage at Gallagher-Bluedorn as orchestra members prepare music for the Oct. 3. concert.
6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 – Weinberger presents a live, online pre-concert chat on Facebook and YouTube. Join via Zoom to learn more and ask questions about the program.
7 p.m. Oct. 3 -- OurBeethoven celebration culminates with a concert performance from the Great Hall stage at Gallagher-Bluedorn.
Additional online concerts will be announced on a rolling basis.
The orchestra has launched Ready to Play, a new campaign to fund free online events, reach new patrons and keep the symphony healthy until live performances can return to the Great Hall stage.
Patrons and the public are being asked to make a special gift of $100 or more (in addition to Annual Fund contributions) to support the Ready to Play campaign. Gifts may be made by visiting wcfsymphony.org/support-us, calling 273-3373 or mailing a check to wcfsymphony, Gallagher Bluedorn PAC #17, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.