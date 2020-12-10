WATCH NOW: 'Ebenezer Duke' mini-musical retells Dickens' classic virtually for families

CEDAR FALLS – An original mini-musical virtual retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” will entertain families beginning Friday.
“Ebenezer Duke” was created by and features Duke Otherwise, a Midwestern children’s performer known as a tap-dancing, guitar-playing wordsmith. The show can be viewed virtually until Dec. 24 at a link at the Cedar Falls Public Library’s website, www.cedarfallslibrary.org, and Facebook page. The link will be posted at 8 a.m. Friday.
“Duke is really popular with libraries in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. He does a lot of summer performances around the Midwest, and he created this unique take on ‘A Christmas Carol.’ It’s getting rave reviews. We wanted to do something special for the holiday season,” said Youth Senior Librarian Rebekah Hosford.
The library is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but continues to offer curbside service to patrons. Virtual programs like “Ebenezer Duke” help the library keep plugged into the community.
The 56-minute show features narration, original songs, music, dance and ideas for audience participation in viewers’ own living rooms. “It’s really entertaining, and his songwriting is wonderful. The songs are such fun and a great way to introduce kids to new words and rhyming,” Hosford said.
Support Local Journalism
Duke Otherwise is Noah Riemer’s alter ego. The Madison, Wis.-based performer and musician wrote and began performing “Ebenezer Duke” several years ago. He began doing virtual shows and prerecorded videos during the pandemic and added the holiday show to the mix.
“Everyone knows the story about Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. It has such a good message about how we’re supposed to treat one another, and how we need to be generous. At the other end of it, it shows kids how to be creative and take a different approach in the way the story is told,” Riemer explained.
He began creating and performing children’s shows about eight years ago. Previously he was a musician in theaters and coffee houses and children’s director at a Milwaukee church. “I’ve always loved performing. I’m always the adult on the floor hanging out with the kids and cutting up at family gatherings. Then I had this thought that I wanted to perform in schools and libraries for kids all the time.”
So he created the “Duke Otherwise” persona, and it became a hit with children. The pandemic hasn’t slowed him down. “A lot of artists I’ve heard from just decided to stop and do something else. I like doing this too much to give up, and libraries appreciating having virtual content to offer. Now I’ve become more adept at producing and editing videos because of COVID,” Riemer added.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.