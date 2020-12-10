WATCH NOW: 'Ebenezer Duke' mini-musical retells Dickens' classic virtually for families

“Everyone knows the story about Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. It has such a good message about how we’re supposed to treat one another, and how we need to be generous. At the other end of it, it shows kids how to be creative and take a different approach in the way the story is told,” Riemer explained.

He began creating and performing children’s shows about eight years ago. Previously he was a musician in theaters and coffee houses and children’s director at a Milwaukee church. “I’ve always loved performing. I’m always the adult on the floor hanging out with the kids and cutting up at family gatherings. Then I had this thought that I wanted to perform in schools and libraries for kids all the time.”

So he created the “Duke Otherwise” persona, and it became a hit with children. The pandemic hasn’t slowed him down. “A lot of artists I’ve heard from just decided to stop and do something else. I like doing this too much to give up, and libraries appreciating having virtual content to offer. Now I’ve become more adept at producing and editing videos because of COVID,” Riemer added.

