WATCH NOW: Early morning fire damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO -– Residents of a Waterloo condo escaped an early morning fire that heavily damaged their home Friday.

Details weren’t available, but crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the two-unit condo at 5026 Mercedes Bend before dawn. Firefighters could see heavy smoke on their way to the address and found flames coming from the back of the home.

The residents were outside when they arrived and weren’t injured, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames, and the city fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two people who lived there with emergency shelter, Luck said.

The fire came as a cold snap was passing through the Cedar Valley with overnight temperatures below zero.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.