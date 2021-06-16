WATCH NOW: Dutch shepherd pup Atlas joins UnityPoint K9 security patrol team

WATERLOO – At nearly 7 months old, Atlas is still too young to have the weight of the world on his shoulders, as his name suggests.

On this particular morning, the Dutch shepherd pup has pinned his root beer-colored eyes on a cargo pants pocket. Then Atlas eagerly snuffles the pocket until his trainer/handler Matt Harris speaks a “sit” command in German – “sitz” – and the pup promptly sits, tail wagging, ears alert and eyes shining. Harris reaches into his pocket and removes a tennis ball toy on a stout rope and begins playing with an ecstatic Atlas.

After a few moments, it’s back to business. “Atlas is very young and very impressionable, and he’s doing really good. He feeds off rewards, and the tennis ball and playing fetch is his reward,” said Harris.

K9 Atlas is the newest addition to the K9 safety and security team at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. He replaces Kaya, a Belgian Malinois, who lost her battle with cancer in March.

Like other K9 teams, Atlas and his partner Harris patrol the hospital halls. They’re on third shift, while second shift is covered by K9 Riggs and his partner Cody Brown, and K9 Krush, a Belgian malinois and Dutch shepherd mix, and his partner Tyler McCormack are on first shift.