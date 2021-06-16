WATCH NOW: Dutch shepherd pup Atlas joins UnityPoint K9 security patrol team

WATERLOO – At nearly 7 months old, Atlas is still too young to have the weight of the world on his shoulders, as his name suggests.
On this particular morning, the Dutch shepherd pup has pinned his root beer-colored eyes on a cargo pants pocket. Then Atlas eagerly snuffles the pocket until his trainer/handler Matt Harris speaks a “sit” command in German – “sitz” – and the pup promptly sits, tail wagging, ears alert and eyes shining. Harris reaches into his pocket and removes a tennis ball toy on a stout rope and begins playing with an ecstatic Atlas.
After a few moments, it’s back to business. “Atlas is very young and very impressionable, and he’s doing really good. He feeds off rewards, and the tennis ball and playing fetch is his reward,” said Harris.
K9 Atlas is the newest addition to the K9 safety and security team at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital. He replaces Kaya, a Belgian Malinois, who lost her battle with cancer in March.
Like other K9 teams, Atlas and his partner Harris patrol the hospital halls. They’re on third shift, while second shift is covered by K9 Riggs and his partner Cody Brown, and K9 Krush, a Belgian malinois and Dutch shepherd mix, and his partner Tyler McCormack are on first shift.
Their mission at Allen “is making sure all areas are safe and secure for team members, patients and visitors,” said McCormack, Allen’s safety and security manager. These K9s are trained to remain steady and comfortable interacting with the public on a regular basis, as well as law enforcement skills.
Like his K9 colleagues, Atlas is being trained to discourage disruptive behavior, reduce the lack of restraints during de-escalations, detect controlled substances, perform article searches, track missing people, including on hard surfaces, as well as enhance ALICE active shooter training. They can provide therapeutic interaction, although they are not therapy dogs.
“People see the dogs, and they love them and are curious about them, and what they do in a hospital setting. A dog can defuse tension and reduce anxiety,” McCormack explained.
He described the UnityPoint program as a model “for hospitals around the country who are interested in learning more about our K9 program.”
Atlas is still getting familiar with his colleagues and hospital surroundings. It’s important that the dog becomes familiar with noises, daily activities and devices like wheelchairs and walkers. Krush initially barked at wheelchairs, while Kaya once grabbed an unoccupied walker by one of the tennis balls used for traction on the legs, thinking it was a toy.
K9s undergo a rigorous five-week program. After completion, the dogs continue to perform daily obedience and other training, including an intensive session one day each week. Handlers are responsible for caring for their dog, training and maintaining their vehicle.
Harris and his Dutch shepherd are together 24/7, which builds a strong bond. “He’s a good dog and very highly motivated, which is important for K-9 training,” explained Harris, who is a master trainer with Dogs for Law Enforcement. “Team members look forward to seeing him – they call him ‘puppy therapy.’”
At home, Atlas is “still a puppy doing puppy things. He likes goofing off and playing with my three kids.”
Atlas is a gift from Dogs for Law Enforcement. A gift from the Robert J. and Elizabeth G. McCoy Endowment Fund will assist with his continued training, equipment, veterinarian visits and other needs.
Additional resources are still needed. To learn more, donate or purchase a cuddly replica of the dogs, contact Allen Foundation at (319) 235-3960 or go to https://www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/donate.aspx.