WATCH NOW: Ducklings rescued from storm sewer in Waterloo
WATCH NOW: Ducklings rescued from storm sewer in Waterloo

Two women who were on their way to work rescued five baby ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain on a busy street in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021..

WATERLOO – Two women who were on their way to work rescued five baby ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain on a busy street Wednesday morning.

Bobbie Dostart was driving up Kimball Avenue headed to MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Treatment Center where she works when she noticed a mother duck in distress and one baby standing a next a the storm grate by Rachael Street.

Nurse Brenda Schellhorn with one of five ducklings she plucked from a storm sewer on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Dostart headed to the center where she enlisted the help of nurse Brenda Schellhorn, who has a soft spot for animals.

“I said ‘Brenda, we have a duck problem.’ So she and I came back down here,” Dostart said.

As cars whizzed by, Schellhorn reached into the grate and lifted three of the ducklings to freedom, handing them to Dostart who parked them and momma duck in a nearby yard away from traffic.

“There were two that got underneath the culvert. They were kind of stuck in there, wouldn’t come up for nothing,” Schellhorn said.

Another passerby called emergency dispatchers who sent a police officer to block traffic and firefighters to pry the grate open so Schellhorn could reach the last two remaining babies.

