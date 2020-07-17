WATCH NOW: Drive-in rock concert planned Aug. 1 by Gallagher-Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS — Billy & The Downliners’ Rock and Roll Drive-in concerts Aug. 1 are the COVID-19 alternative to the outdoor concert, a summertime staple.
Tickets are now on sale for the 4 and 8 p.m. concerts in the South ITC parking lot on the UNI campus. Tickets are limited; just 200 tickets are offered for each show. Cost is $49 per car.
Live music is a natural progression from the popular Movies Under the Moon series presented in drive-in theater style on the University of Northern Iowa campus, said Blake Argotsinger, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center marketing manager.
“The movies continue to sell out fast, even the added shows. People love having an outlet and having that drive-in experience is novel, and it allows us to do proper physical distancing between the cars. We aren’t comfortable presenting concerts in the Great Hall yet, so using this same style for live music is a great way for us to put on entertainment,” he explained.
A full stage, lighting and outdoor speaker system will be set up. Space has been allocated between cars to allow patrons to bring lawn chairs and still keep their appropriate physical distance.
“Tickets are $49 per car, and we don’t limit the number of people you put in the car, so bring the van or bring out your classic convertible or ’57 Chevy and load it up,” Argotsinger said.
Patrons also are encouraged to bring their own snacks, although organizers are considering some type of concessions like food trucks.
The Billy and The Downliners show is described as “high octane” entertainment, a high-energy show featuring classic tunes from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, including The Beatles, Buddy Holly, Elvis, the Rolling Stones, The Who, Janis Joplin, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Electric Light Orchestra, Tom Petty, Linda Ronstadt, Billy Joel and Elton John.
Billy McGuigan is owner and creative director of Rave On Productions. He has created and produced several award-winning shows, including his Buddy Holly show, and headlining Las Vegas’ “Yesterday and Today” Beatles show.
For tickets, go to unitix.uni.edu or call 273-4849.
