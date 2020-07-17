WATCH NOW: Drive-in rock concert planned Aug. 1 by Gallagher-Bluedorn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Billy & The Downliners’ Rock and Roll Drive-in concerts Aug. 1 are the COVID-19 alternative to the outdoor concert, a summertime staple.

Tickets are now on sale for the 4 and 8 p.m. concerts in the South ITC parking lot on the UNI campus. Tickets are limited; just 200 tickets are offered for each show. Cost is $49 per car.

Live music is a natural progression from the popular Movies Under the Moon series presented in drive-in theater style on the University of Northern Iowa campus, said Blake Argotsinger, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center marketing manager.

“The movies continue to sell out fast, even the added shows. People love having an outlet and having that drive-in experience is novel, and it allows us to do proper physical distancing between the cars. We aren’t comfortable presenting concerts in the Great Hall yet, so using this same style for live music is a great way for us to put on entertainment,” he explained.

A full stage, lighting and outdoor speaker system will be set up. Space has been allocated between cars to allow patrons to bring lawn chairs and still keep their appropriate physical distance.