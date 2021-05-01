WATCH NOW: Don't bug out about Brood X periodical cicadas; they won't be in Iowa

National media outlets soon will be buzzing about the mass emergence of periodical cicadas in parts of the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in May. Eastern Iowans will be left to wonder what the Brood X brouhaha is all about because we won’t see it — or hear it.

It is a natural phenomenon, and the first time in 17 years that Brood X will be above ground to mate, lay eggs and die. “This Eastern emergence is a big deal because it will happen near major media markets like Chicago, Washington D.C, and New York. But it’s an emergence that most of us won’t see except through the media,” said Don Lewis, professor of entomology at Iowa State University in Ames.

The only cicadas bugging eastern Iowans this year will be annual cicadas, the green or black cicadas that make noise during summer’s dog days from July to first frost, Lewis said.

Cicada is a large group of insects that are as big around as a thumb, about 1 inch or so long with sucking mouth parts. There are 3,000 cicada species. “They are most closely related to aphids and leafhoppers, and they have a simple life cycle – egg, nymph and adult. It may take three years to complete a life cycle.”