WATCH NOW: Doll, axe head, shawl among treasured objects in Grout Museum collection

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in our “Treasure Trove” series. We are going behind closed doors into local museum and gallery permanent collections to explore interesting, important, unique and yes, some downright weird objects.

WATERLOO – Worn and a bit battered, the old-fashioned tea chest was the perfect size for a toy box, and it still held a child’s treasures. With gloved hands, Nicholas Erickson reached inside and carefully lifted out a yarn doll.

“This doll is extremely special,” said Erickson, Grout Museum of History and Science registrar, smoothing out the doll’s ruffle-collared blue dress and pale plaits. “The toy box belonged to Diane Broessel, who grew up here in the 1940s and donated it to the museum.”

Broessel fell ill with rheumatic fever in 1944 and was treated by Dr. Lee Burton Furgerson, Waterloo’s first Black physician. His wife, Lily Furgerson, Waterloo Community School’s first Black schoolteacher, made the doll for the sick child. She often made dolls to comfort her husband’s sick young patients.

It’s a significant piece for the Grout, Erickson said, because the Furgersons were prominent Black voices in Waterloo and early civil rights leaders, and the doll was evidence that medical care crossed the color barrier in Iowa in the 1940s.

The Grout Museum is the store house of community memories and the repository for local history and culture in the Cedar Valley. The Broessel-Furgerson doll is one of roughly 200,000 objects in the museum’s permanent collection.

Its nucleus is built around museum founder Henry Grout’s original 2,000-piece collection. An inquisitive man, Grout had several careers from railroad worker, farmer and miner to real estate agent, traveling salesman and state legislator. “He was a curious and eclectic collector who loved to travel,” Erickson said, and he carried home curiosities from around the globe. “It’s intriguing because there are rare and unusual items, as well as objects we’d consider souvenirs. You wonder why he collected some objects – like the gallstones from a cow.”

A labyrinth of climate-controlled storage rooms is tucked away in the museum’s lower level. Shelves, cabinets and drawers brim with labeled objects. Work tables are filled with items being inspected and registered into the collection, or in preparation for an upcoming exhibition.

Large objects, like the 1879 CE Hollister Waterloo Lilly, Waterloo’s first fire engine with two hand pumps, and a classical statue that once graced the city’s Paramount Theatre, are tucked out of the traffic flow. The statue was cast in forced perspective – smaller at the bottom than the top – and was meant to be viewed while gazing upward.

Tall storage cabinets, controlled by hand wheels that are turned to open and expand flexible space, line the walls and safely house historic textiles and garments, including a wedding dress collection ranging from the 1850s to 1960.

Once again donning gloves, Erickson peeled back layers of acid-free tissue paper to show off one “particularly important textile in the collection.” He revealed a cream-and-black subtle plaid shawl worn by Mary Ann Tabor to Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration, March 4, 1865. She and her husband, Judge Stephen Tabor, were from Independence. Tabor was called to Washington, D.C., by Lincoln in 1863 to serve as fourth auditor of the U.S. Treasury, a posted he held until 1880.

In a smaller room, a table holds the axe head used by George Hanna, patriarch of the first family of white settlers in Waterloo, to build their first cabin in July 1845. It was the first example of European-style construction in Black Hawk County.

“The Hanna home burned down around 1900, and the axe head was recovered from the ashes. When Mary Hanna died in 1912, she left the piece to John C. Hartman, an archeologist who also owned The Waterloo Courier. He lent it to Paul Davis to display in the window of his dry goods store. It burned down in 1914, with the axe inside. It took a day to find it in the ruins. In 1929, Hartman gave the axe head to Henry Grout.”

The Sullivan shotgun is another noteworthy object. The firearm was used by the five Sullivan Brothers – George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert – when hunting in the woods around Waterloo. “After the brothers died in 1943 when the USS Juneau was sunk by a torpedo in World War II, their dad Tom gave the shotgun to their friend Robert Lee. He donated it to the Grout in 1988,” Erickson said.

The museum also houses a hand-sewn Civil War-era silk flag on display in the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. In 1862, “Ladies of Cedar Falls” gave the flag to Co. B, 31st Iowa Volunteers and after limited use in Mississippi, it was carried by the company when the men marched in the Grand Review in Washington, D.C.

Perhaps the oldest paper object is an “Indenture in Quadripartite” drawn up in England in 1678 to transfer land and a 212 pound loan to Gilbert Bewin. He and his heirs were responsible for paying back the loan for a period “not exceeding 500 years, which is about $500,000 today. It was probably paid off by now, and if not, the contract is still good until 2178,” Erickson said. The illuminated contract, written in hard-to-decipher old English, was donated to the Grout in 1955 by George Pike, a founding board member.

While the museum continues to collect objects from the past as well as present, such as COVID-related items and Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 “for future generations of museumgoers,” Erickson said, the Grout is selective about what it adds to its permanent collection.

“It has to be an object that fills a void in the collection or makes sense for the collection with historical value, whether past, present or future. We also have to be able to preserve, stabilize and store items in an environment that is not detrimental to the object,” he explained.

“Family belongings mean so much to people that it’s hard for them to understand why we can’t accept them. Turning people down, that’s the hardest part.”

