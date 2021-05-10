WATCH NOW: Doll, axe head, shawl among treasured objects in Grout Museum collection

Once again donning gloves, Erickson peeled back layers of acid-free tissue paper to show off one “particularly important textile in the collection.” He revealed a cream-and-black subtle plaid shawl worn by Mary Ann Tabor to Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration, March 4, 1865. She and her husband, Judge Stephen Tabor, were from Independence. Tabor was called to Washington, D.C., by Lincoln in 1863 to serve as fourth auditor of the U.S. Treasury, a posted he held until 1880.

In a smaller room, a table holds the axe head used by George Hanna, patriarch of the first family of white settlers in Waterloo, to build their first cabin in July 1845. It was the first example of European-style construction in Black Hawk County.

“The Hanna home burned down around 1900, and the axe head was recovered from the ashes. When Mary Hanna died in 1912, she left the piece to John C. Hartman, an archeologist who also owned The Waterloo Courier. He lent it to Paul Davis to display in the window of his dry goods store. It burned down in 1914, with the axe inside. It took a day to find it in the ruins. In 1929, Hartman gave the axe head to Henry Grout.”