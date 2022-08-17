WATCH NOW: Doggie Dip takes over last day at The Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., closed the books on its season Sunday.

But on Monday, it was every pooch in the pool.

This delightful tradition serves as an unofficial end to summer.

Due to limited staffing, The Falls closed a week earlier than originally scheduled. To meet state staffing requirements, the aquatic center must have 16 lifeguards on staff per day. With seasonal employees departing for school activities and a worker shortage affecting the economy as a whole, The Falls had trouble maintaining its staffing.

But before they drained the pool, The Falls held the Doggie Dip on Monday night.

The aquatic center annually invites every interested dog in the Cedar Valley and pet owners into the pool to help close out summer for good.

Hundreds of dogs and their human companions packed the pool, playing with other dogs, leaping from the diving boards and sliding down the water slides.

The dogs were given free leash of the facility.

Originally, the Doggy Dip was scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22.