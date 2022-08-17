WATCH NOW: Doggie Dip takes over last day at The Falls

Courier Staff
CEDAR FALLS — The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., closed the books on its season Sunday.
But on Monday, it was every pooch in the pool.
This delightful tradition serves as an unofficial end to summer.
Due to limited staffing, The Falls closed a week earlier than originally scheduled. To meet state staffing requirements, the aquatic center must have 16 lifeguards on staff per day. With seasonal employees departing for school activities and a worker shortage affecting the economy as a whole, The Falls had trouble maintaining its staffing.
But before they drained the pool, The Falls held the Doggie Dip on Monday night.
The aquatic center annually invites every interested dog in the Cedar Valley and pet owners into the pool to help close out summer for good.
Hundreds of dogs and their human companions packed the pool, playing with other dogs, leaping from the diving boards and sliding down the water slides.
The dogs were given free leash of the facility.
Originally, the Doggy Dip was scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
Photos from the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Happy scenes of pets and their people happened all over The Falls Aquatic Center Monday during the Doggie Dip.
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
