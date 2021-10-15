WATCH NOW: Documentary filmmaker Francesca Soans wins grant to continue series on Waterloo history

WATERLOO – Award-winning filmmaker Francesca Soans was named an Iowa Artist Fellow this fall by the Iowa Arts Council. The associate professor of communications study at the University of Northern Iowa received a $10,000 grant. She is one of five Iowa artists to be selected for the fellowship.

Soans has already earmarked her grant to further work on what has become a lifelong quest.

“For 20 years, I’ve been working on a project that explores Waterloo history through ordinary places and people and their experiences and memories through a series of five documentaries,” said Soans. Ultimately, she wants to create immersive media experiences.

The Iowa Artist fellowships are designed to elevate the arts across the state by advancing the artistic careers of Iowa artists, musicians, creative writers and filmmakers like Soans.

In addition to grants, professional development and promotional support, fellows also virtually participates in “Meet the Artist” public programs at arts and cultural venues throughout the state.

The Iowa Arts Council created the Iowa Artist Fellowship Program in 2014 to support professional, active Iowa artists who are at a pivotal point in their careers. To date, 40 Iowa artists have been selected for the program.

Soans grew up in southern India and came to the United States as a graduate student at Temple University in Philadelphia. After earning her degree, she went to work at Waterloo Public Access Television.

“I was there for three years, and I look back at the work I produced and working with community groups, hearing their rich and interesting stories that don’t get told outside their communities — that’s how I got started on this project. The idea spiraled out of control,” she said, laughing. She later joined the faculty at UNI.

Soans’s documentaries capture oral-history interviews and examine historical artifacts and materials. She wears many hats — researcher, interviewer, producer, director, sound recorder, cinematographer and editor. Local historian Bob Neymeyer has served as an independent consultant on the series.

The search for history and memories has drawn Soans to such subjects as Waterloo’s only synagogue, the Paramount Theatre, public radio station KBBG, the North End neighborhood where ancestors of much of Waterloo’s African-American population settled 100 years ago and Black’s department store.

“People have powerful memories of these places — going to Black’s and what it was like to shop there. Rath’s is part of the labor history and working-class memories of Waterloo. All of these places, I look at and want to capture the history and memories before they are completely lost,” she explained.

One completed installment in her series, “Sons of Jacob Synagogue,” which shares stories of Waterloo’s Jewish community, received Iowa Motion Picture awards and the Loren Horton Community History Award from the State Historical Society. It also won awards at Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival and Wild Rose Film Festival. Soans received a Leibner Cooper Grant for Creative Productions on the History of Media for her KBBG project.

Soans also completed a documentary, “Getting That Note Out,” featuring Etheleen Morehead Wright of Waterloo, a blues guitarist who had her own band, Etheleen Wright and The Mixers, and played with Louis and the Blues Review.

These documentaries will preserve the history and, hopefully, engage the community, as well as serve as educational resources, Soans said.

While she teaches at UNI, she considers herself a student of new media. “My students can’t believe the way we used edit film on an old-fashioned editing bench,” manually cutting and splicing film. “The large cameras and video tapes and other formats we used when I started making films are no longer available. I have stacks of tapes I’ve recorded that I can’t play back,” Soans said, laughing.

Her goal is to finish the North End film this year. “That’s important to me. The pandemic interrupted the interview and filming process, so I want to get back to that. I feel obligated to the people who participate in the projects that their stories are told in the best possible way.”

