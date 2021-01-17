WATCH NOW: Documentary about race by local filmmakers premieres Monday

On Monday, a new documentary by Paco Rosic and Greg Holt will premiere at Wartburg College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. “Hopian: Slow Moving Change in America’s Heartland” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. for a limited audience on the Waverly campus. Inspiration for the 60-minute film, the Waterloo filmmakers said, came from the 2018 financial website 24/7 Wall St. listing that ranked the Waterloo and Cedar Falls metro area as No. 1 among the site’s “Worst Cities for Black Americans.” In 2019, the metro area had dropped to No. 3 on the list. Rosic chose “Hopian” as part of the title because the “Old English word means hope,” he said. The documentary unfolds in four chapters – personal experience, 24/7 Wall St., Black Lives Matter and hope. “There’s a quick overview of history when Blacks began to migrate here in the early 20th century, as well as the 1960s race riot and the closing of Rath Packing. That’s the backdrop,” Holt explained.