WATCH NOW: Documentary about race by local filmmakers premieres Monday

On Monday, a new documentary by Paco Rosic and Greg Holt will premiere at Wartburg College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. “Hopian: Slow Moving Change in America’s Heartland” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. for a limited audience on the Waverly campus. Inspiration for the 60-minute film, the Waterloo filmmakers said, came from the 2018 financial website 24/7 Wall St. listing that ranked the Waterloo and Cedar Falls metro area as No. 1 among the site’s “Worst Cities for Black Americans.” In 2019, the metro area had dropped to No. 3 on the list. Rosic chose “Hopian” as part of the title because the “Old English word means hope,” he said. The documentary unfolds in four chapters – personal experience, 24/7 Wall St., Black Lives Matter and hope. “There’s a quick overview of history when Blacks began to migrate here in the early 20th century, as well as the 1960s race riot and the closing of Rath Packing. That’s the backdrop,” Holt explained.
Rosic and Holt have collaborated on other projects, including the short film, “An Inspired Mind.” Holt is artistic director at the Waterloo Community Playhouse and a playwright/director and actor. Rosic garnered worldwide recognition for his re-creation of the Sistine Chapel at Galleria de Paco in downtown Waterloo, as well as enjoying success as an aerosol artist, painter and photographer. Rosic’s friend Ben Bamsey, a CNN senior producer and West High School graduate, urged them to make the documentary. He’s a producer on the project.
Holt and Rosic started on the project in August, spending a day reviewing news articles, historical accounts and other archival material at the Waterloo Public Library. “It’s pretty amazing history, and you could do a whole documentary just on that, but we wanted to hear people’s stories in their own words,” said Holt.
The Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., executive director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights and pastor of Jubilee United Methodist Church, and Lori Dale, a leader of BLM protests, were instrumental in recommending interview subjects for the documentary.
Rick Coleman, KWWL-TV sports director, conducted hour-long interviews with 16 people ranging in age from 15 to 94, such as local civil rights icon Anna Mae Weems, ReNew Waterloo Director Will Frost, pastor and University of Northern Iowa professor Belinda Creighton-Smith, Waterloo Center for the Arts Curator Chawne Paige, the Rev. Larry Stumme, a retired pastor who marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, and Mayor Quentin Hart. Hart also leads a tour of downtown Waterloo, including a pause at the Lafayette Street mural, “Keki Me Si Metose Neniwa — We the People,” created by Richard C. Thomas, a New Orleans artist who lived in Waterloo after Hurricane Katrina.
The majority of interviews were conducted in Rosic’s studio against a green screen. This allowed Rosic to create visual impact by adding various backgrounds and special effects to the final image. “I wanted to be artistic and take some risks,” he said.
The greatest challenge was the editing process, Rosic said. Raw footage from each of the hour-long interviews was edited down to 15 or 20 minutes, then further edited for the final cut, which required Rosic to listen to each interview repeatedly. “You listen and listen, cut, listen over and over again and cut. It’s taken me six months to do the editing. I’m proud of myself for putting my last energy in and just pushing it so we’d be ready to show it at Wartburg College.”
After the premiere, filmmakers will make some final tweaks. CNN is expected “to show a few minutes here and there,” Holt said. They also will look for other opportunities for airing the documentary. For more information on Wartburg College’s MLK Day events, go to www.wartburg.edu/mlk.
