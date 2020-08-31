WATCH NOW: 'Diesel ducks' recovering after rescue, treatment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Terese Evans tossed handfuls of mulberries into a pan. Instantly alert, several ducks waddled over to feast on the small purple berries. Other ducks stayed flocked together in the corner of their enclosure while a few preened their still-damp feathers.

“They’re doing pretty well. They’re eating – a lot – and starting to preen and pick at one another, which are good signs,” said Evans, a master rehabber with Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project. She spoke to the ducks in a calm voice, and they appeared more wary than anxious.

These “diesel ducks” won’t be released into the wild anytime soon. After treatment for being fouled by diesel fuel, the ducks will need time to recover.

Evans and other volunteers rescued 25 ducks soaked in diesel fuel after a tanker truck crashed into a home and overturned on East Ridgeway Avenue on Aug. 21. Thousands of gallons of fuel ran down the street and into the nearby waterway, forcing an evacuation of the neighborhood.

Residents weren’t the only ones impacted by the spill. Ducks regularly paddle in Dry Run Creek and nest alongside it, and some were impacted by the spill.