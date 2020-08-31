WATCH NOW: 'Diesel ducks' recovering after rescue, treatment

WATERLOO – Terese Evans tossed handfuls of mulberries into a pan. Instantly alert, several ducks waddled over to feast on the small purple berries. Other ducks stayed flocked together in the corner of their enclosure while a few preened their still-damp feathers.
“They’re doing pretty well. They’re eating – a lot – and starting to preen and pick at one another, which are good signs,” said Evans, a master rehabber with Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project. She spoke to the ducks in a calm voice, and they appeared more wary than anxious.
These “diesel ducks” won’t be released into the wild anytime soon. After treatment for being fouled by diesel fuel, the ducks will need time to recover.
Evans and other volunteers rescued 25 ducks soaked in diesel fuel after a tanker truck crashed into a home and overturned on East Ridgeway Avenue on Aug. 21. Thousands of gallons of fuel ran down the street and into the nearby waterway, forcing an evacuation of the neighborhood.
Residents weren’t the only ones impacted by the spill. Ducks regularly paddle in Dry Run Creek and nest alongside it, and some were impacted by the spill.
“That Friday evening I started getting phone calls about the ducks, but it was getting dark, and I knew we couldn’t catch them at night,” Evans said. She notified Dr. Lori Cherney from Den Herder Veterinary Hospital, the volunteer vet for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Project, who quickly pulled together the treatment plan and medications.
On Saturday, Evans’ sister, Bea Herrmann, managed to net and crate 11 ducks near Hometown Foods at West Ninth Street and Mitchell Avenue. Eventually, Evans and other volunteers rescued more ducks – one as late as Aug. 27 – in the area.
“They couldn’t fly, but they could run. They were definitely sick. Some were rolling over,” Evans said. “It was raining that Saturday, and we were soaked but we didn’t give up. We did see lots of ducks that looked healthy and in good shape, but some were really affected.”
The ducks arrived at master rehabber Linda Nebbe’s rural refuge in distress, their feathers soaked, shiny and stinking with fuel. Their eyes were burning. Volunteers, including Cherney, gathered in Nebbe’s pole barn to treat the ducks. Activated charcoal was administered to each duck via a tube through its mouth and into the crop, a pouch near the duck’s gullet or throat. Antibiotic ointment was applied to their eyes. Volunteers then washed the ducks with Dawn dishwashing liquid.
“There were two people on a duck to hold them and scrub them well and three rinsing bins filled with water to rinse off the soap,” Nebbe explained. “It’s beautiful the way everyone came together to help.”
After bathing, the wet ducks were tucked into a warm, straw-filled enclosure with heat lamps to help them dry.
Nineteen 19 of the 25 ducks rescued have survived. They’ve since been moved to Evans’ property. “I think the rest of them are going to make it,” Evans said.
Food donations have been received, including corn and duck pellets, and still welcome. If someone wants to donate, the feed needs to be 16 % protein and unmedicated.“They’re eating like crazy. The poison has gone through their systems, and they’ve been hungry. That’s a good sign,” she explained. “They’ve been bathing in water I’ve put in their enclosure. They’re starting to feel like ducks again, the poor little things.”
It may be a few weeks before the ducks are released back into the wild. Their feathers will need to become waterproof again after such intensive washing. Also ducks have a strong homing instinct, and rehabbers want to make sure the waterways are safe for their return.
Crews from West Central Environmental Consultants removed soil from the scene and flushed storm sewer lines in the area. Boom equipment was set up in Dry Run Creek at Liberty Park to skim diesel fuel from the stream and load it into trucks.
For more information or to make donations, go to www.blackhawkwildliferehab.com.
