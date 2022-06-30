WATCH NOW: Diana Blake: Strike up the band for this 'vital force' in the community

Second in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

WAVERLY — If there is a concert band in the Cedar Valley, Diana Blake probably plays in it, directs it, or helped found it. Sometimes all three.

At 80, the longtime, former music instructor at Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools hasn’t slowed down a bit.

Originally from Osceola, Blake played the clarinet in school and then took up the bassoon in college at Drake University. She graduated with a degree in music education in 1965 and started working at Waverly-Shell Rock that same year.

“I heard about a job opening,” Blake said. “I was told it was a good school system and a good town. They were right.”

She spent her entire career with the school system, retiring in 2003.

“I never seriously looked anywhere else,” she said.

Jim Vowels, a band director in the school district, was one of many people who nominated Blake for Eight Over 80 honors.

“She’s never really retired,” he said. “She continues to teach private lessons to WSR students on clarinet, bassoon and oboe. She is a fixture in our band room, and all our band students know her. She voluntarily helps prepare students for solo festival every spring and attends all our performances regardless of her involvement with the preparation.

“To me personally, Diana is a sounding board. She and I talk about band literature all the time and what pieces would fit our ensembles. This is my 30th year teaching, and I can honestly say that Diana has forgotten more about band than I’ll ever know.”

Blake has seen the children and grandchildren of her original students come through the district’s music program.

“It’s a great connection,” she said.

Blake, who never married and didn’t have children, has found her home among other musicians.

“Being part of a musical group is like being in a family,” she said.

If that is the case, her extended family just continues to grow.

Blake is a member of both the Cedar Falls and Waterloo municipal bands. She is a member and director of the University of Northern Iowa New Horizons Band and founded an area bassoon band that plays Christmas concerts at the Waverly Public Library.

“As a member of the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, (Diana) Blake has played bassoon and served as the assistant conductor,” said another nominator, Scott Muntefering, a trumpet professor at Wartburg College and director of the Waterloo Municipal Band.

“She serves on the executive board and as a member of the clarinet section of the Waterloo Municipal Band. … Her dedication to performing, teaching and directing music at a high level for almost 60 years has served as an example of her leadership and passion for music making. She has received numerous awards for her work, including awards from the Iowa Bandmasters Association.”

New Horizons Band colleague Linda Moeller calls Blake a “vital force” in the Cedar Valley.

“Under her baton, the UNI New Horizons Band has grown to more than 90 participants from across Northeast Iowa. She leads twice-a-week rehearsals for these 55-and-older musicians during fall, spring and summer terms. Her twice yearly concerts at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center draw larger crowds than most UNI music events, and she takes the band to other communities in the summer.”

“I will keep going until I and others know it’s time to hang it up,” Blake said. “The conducting is a bit taxing for me now, but I can still hear wrong notes, by God.”

Blake’s community involvement extends beyond the musical spectrum.

She has been a trustee on the Waverly Public Library Board since the early 1980s and has served as both president and vice president numerous times. She is also a member of the Waverly Public Library Foundation.

“Diana helped champion the idea of a new library building for Waverly in the mid-1990s, which resulted in the beautiful facility that exists today,” said Sarah Meyer, library director. “She has remained very committed to the library over the years – she is an avid reader, a book club member, and the caretaker of the library’s indoor plants, which is a time-consuming task.

“Diana believes in the public library as an institution that exists for the entire community and has always supported the idea of diverse viewpoints being expressed in the collection.”

Blake is also involved with the Waverly Rotary Club, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army bell ringing, Kids Kingdom and the Waverly Rail Trail bridge project.

She doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.

“Being active, being around young people, if you’ve done it all your life, why turn it off now,” she said. “If I can remain relevant to the community, why not?

“There are so many dedicated people out there. I see people doing a good job, and I want to be like that. I just can’t imagine not doing (what I do).

“I’m not a traveler, not me. I’m here. I get up every day and try to have something productive for myself and others to do. It’s good for my physical and mental health. I keep looking for things to make every day fresh.

“Music is for your whole life,” Blake said. “You never have to stop doing it.”

