WATCH NOW: Descendant of early Waterloo settler buried at Elmwood Cemetery

WATERLOO – The ashes of Gordon Leavitt, a descendant of one of Waterloo’s early settlers, were buried this weekend at Elmwood Cemetery. More than two dozen family members from as far away as Alaska gathered April 16-18 in Waterloo and Cedar Falls for the funeral and reunion.
“With this death, we close this generation of Leavitts in our family. That makes this special,” said Nancy L. Wilbur of Littleton, Co. Her uncle Gordon was a retired New York banker and the great-grandson of John Hooker Leavitt. His ashes were interred in the Leavitt family plot.
“The Leavitts played a foundational role in Waterloo and the surrounding communities,” said Nicholas Erickson, registrar at the Grout Museum of History and Science. In fact, the Grout Museum stands on the site of the original Leavitt house.
The Leavitt clan spent time at the Grout viewing artifacts, including a family cradle dating from the mid-1850s, and archival material related to the family. They also planned to visit the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
“We worked hard on the service, and I’ve encouraged everyone to be very Iowan while they’re here. I told them about Maid Rites and Morg’s for tenderloins,” said Wilbur, the eldest granddaughter of the current living Leavitts.
John Hooker Leavitt was a land surveyor, and later a banker and Iowa state senator, who arrived in Waterloo from Massachusetts in 1854. “He surveyed land and then sold parcels to settlers who wanted to buy them. He also lent money to those wanting to build homes, establish farms and businesses, etc. He worked very hard and was quite wealthy when he died,” she said.
Leavitt’s father, Massachusetts abolitionist Col. Roger Hooker Leavitt, died in Waterloo in 1885 while visiting his son. John’s brother, William, lived in Waterloo for a time before moving to Minneapolis. John married Caroline Ware, whose pioneer family had settled in Illinois.
“In Waterloo, Caroline petitioned the city council to stop letting people graze their cows in the streets of town, and they were founders of the First Congregational Church,” Wilbur noted. The Leavitts had five children. John died in 1906.
“Of the five children John Hooker Leavitt had, three are buried in Elmwood Cemetery,” Wilbur said.
“The land where Elmwood Cemetery is located was owned by John Hooker Leavitt and another man. He platted a good portion of Black Hawk County, and he bought and sold land. He eventually set up a bank in Waterloo,” Wilbur explained. For 50 years, he served as president of the bank located at the corner of Commercial and Fourth streets.
His son, Roger, also became a banker in Cedar Falls. A historian, he helped start the Cedar Falls Historical Society and served on the board in the early years at the University of Northern Iowa.
“We are a family well-steeped in our history in Black Hawk County, Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and the Leavitts are among the most documented families in Northeast Iowa. These guys were great writers, so there is a lot of information,” said Wilbur. Her husband, Terry, is from Albert City, and an Iowa State University graduate.
Gordon Leavitt was born in 1931, son of Edward and Helen Leavitt and grandson of Roger Leavitt of Cedar Falls. He grew up in LaGrange, Ill., attended Harvard University and was an actuary for Dime Bank in New York City. He died on Oct. 1, 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the ceremony.
Gordon’s wife, Margaret, who also is in her 90s, traveled to Waterloo from North Carolina, where she now resides.