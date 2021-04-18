WATCH NOW: Descendant of early Waterloo settler buried at Elmwood Cemetery

WATERLOO – The ashes of Gordon Leavitt, a descendant of one of Waterloo’s early settlers, were buried this weekend at Elmwood Cemetery. More than two dozen family members from as far away as Alaska gathered April 16-18 in Waterloo and Cedar Falls for the funeral and reunion.

“With this death, we close this generation of Leavitts in our family. That makes this special,” said Nancy L. Wilbur of Littleton, Co. Her uncle Gordon was a retired New York banker and the great-grandson of John Hooker Leavitt. His ashes were interred in the Leavitt family plot.

“The Leavitts played a foundational role in Waterloo and the surrounding communities,” said Nicholas Erickson, registrar at the Grout Museum of History and Science. In fact, the Grout Museum stands on the site of the original Leavitt house.

The Leavitt clan spent time at the Grout viewing artifacts, including a family cradle dating from the mid-1850s, and archival material related to the family. They also planned to visit the Cedar Falls Historical Society.

“We worked hard on the service, and I’ve encouraged everyone to be very Iowan while they’re here. I told them about Maid Rites and Morg’s for tenderloins,” said Wilbur, the eldest granddaughter of the current living Leavitts.