WATCH NOW: Demonstrators again march in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A crowd of a few hundred took to the streets of downtown Waterloo in peaceful protest, marching for justice not only for those killed at the hands of police in other cities but for change in their own.

Protesters, some with signs, chanted "No justice, no peace," "Black lives matter" and "George Floyd," the name of the man killed by police in Minneapolis recently, as they marched through closed stretches of highways and streets Wednesday night.

Local deputies and police -- some wearing riot gear and carrying plastic shields -- watched as the crowd walked across a stretch of northbound U.S. Highway 218, down the ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 63, across the Cedar River bridge and turned east onto Franklin Street before ending the march at Waterloo City Hall, which also houses the Waterloo Police Department.

There, marchers listened to speakers, held a moment of silence, and took a knee with Sheriff Tony Thompson, who walked over with another sheriff's deputy for support. Several protesters then shook Thompson's hand afterwards and the crowd dispersed at around 11 p.m.