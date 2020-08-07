WATCH NOW: 'Date Night at the Drive-In' movies series to start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – A late-summer or early fall evening, a cool movie on the big screen and a blanket of stars, and you’ve got the makings of a perfect date night. That’s the plan behind “Date Nights at the Drive-In,” a new outdoor movie series beginning Sept. 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the latest drive-in movie series presented by the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased through UNItix.uni.edu.

“For some couples, it will have been six months since the last time they were able to go and enjoy entertainment in the community. The date night series gives the opportunity for our community to safely enjoy these classic date night movies,” said Steve Carignan, GBPAC executive director and associate dean of special programs at the University of Northern Iowa.

Movies will be shown at the South ITC lot, which is located across University Avenue from the performing arts center. Signs will mark the entrance. Tickets are $25 per car. Space is limited and will be capped at 170 cars.

“We are looking at having pod seating toward the front near the screen for groups who want to get out of their cars. We are encouraging people to stay with their group, but it’s their responsibility to keep physical distance,” said Blake Argotsinger, marketing director.