WATCH NOW: Dali Quartet brings Latin American, classical chamber music to Waterloo Center for the Arts

WATERLOO – For Adriana Linares, belonging to the award-winning Dali Quartet gives her the best of both worlds – playing music as part of an ensemble, yet having her own unique voice heard.

“That sense of collaboration is wonderful, and I get to communicate in a much freer way as a musician because less people are involved. There is more room for flexibility in the music, and I am still supported by my colleagues,” said Linares, who plays viola.

The Dali Quartet will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. The performance is presented by Cedar Valley Chamber Music. Tickets are $20 each, available at the door or at cedarvalleymusic.org.

Linares co-founded the Dali Quartet with Carlos Rubio, second violinist. Other members are Jesus Morales, cello, and Ari Isaacman-Beck, first violin.

“It’s very important to connect with something that is meaningful to you, that represents who you are, and as an artist be able to transmit that to other people. Audiences can feel if the music is personal to you, and then it will be meaningful to audiences, as well,” Linares said.

Rubio and Linares came up with the idea to combine their training and love for classical music with their passion for Latin American heritage and culture. Linares and Rubio are Venezuelans.

The Dalí Quartet is acclaimed for blazing a trail that has given equal standing of Latin American quartet repertoire and the classical canon, such as Bach, Haydn, Brahms and Beethoven.

“You need a beautiful, expressive sound, strong rhythm and technique to play the classical masters, and when it comes to playing Latin music, you need those same ingredients, and to play both with integrity and commitment,” explained Linares.

“It’s a no-brainer for me and Carlos to dig into newer Latin music, or into classical music and make a mix out of it. That is who we are – we are a hybrid.”

Their adventurous programming includes works by Argentine tango composer Astor Pantaleon Piazzolla and Juan Arriaga, often called “the Spanish Mozart,” as well as old and new works by lesser-known Hispanic composers.

The quartet serves as faculty at West Chester (Pennsylvania) University Wells School of Music as the quartet in residence, and is an Iris Orchestra Resident Ensemble.

They perform throughout the U.S., Canada and South America and enjoy an ongoing collaboration with pianist Olga Kern, the Van Cliburn Competition gold medalist. Their recent recordings of Shostakovich and Brahms piano quintets is being released on the Delos label.

They are winners of the 2021 Chamber Music America’s Guarneri String Quartet Residency and the 2021 Silver Medal at the inaugural Piazzolla Music Competition.

Isaacman-Beck, an award-winning violinist who previously played with Trio Cleonice, is the newest member of the quartet. “I went to audition and when we sat down to play, they were so attentive and generous in their playing and responding and supporting me and making room for me to be myself as a musician, it was amazing,” he said.

At Saturday’s Cedar Valley Chamber Music performance, the Dali Quartet will perform music by composers Efrain Amaya, Carlos Almaran, Juan Bautista Plaza, Sonia Morales, as well as Piazzolla’s “Tango Ballet” and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor.

