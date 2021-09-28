WATCH NOW: Cydney Ferguson of NewAldaya Lifescapes wins Caregiver of the Year award

CEDAR FALLS – Cydney Ferguson of NewAldaya Lifescapes was initially “shocked” to hear she’d received the Caregiver of the Year award by LeadingAge Iowa.
“I’m the type of person who gives 100% to my job 100% of the time, but I never feel like I’m giving enough. I always feel like I can do more,” she said. “I’m a perfectionist, and I’m passionate about what I do.”
She has been recognized for her extraordinary commitment to residents, family and staff at NewAldaya Lifescapes’ health care facility where she has been a nurse manager since 2016. She received the award at LeadingAge Iowa’s fall leadership conference in Cedar Rapids.
“I manage three secure units, including memory care. My philosophy is love – I love all the people I take care of,” said Ferguson, 29. “The residents are all my grandmas and grandpas, and my heart really goes out to people with dementia. A lot of behavior with dementia is unpredictable, and it can be hard to de-escalate situations. I’m the buffer. Staff calls me when something is brewing so I can go down and help.”
She is a strong advocate for building relationships to ensure individualized care is always provided. Her goal as the units’ “guru” is to turn negative situations into teaching moments.
The Caregiver of the Year award recognizes an individual who demonstrates skills, both professional and interpersonal, that exceed expectations. The winner must have positively affected the quality of life of those served, significantly improved a service or program and demonstrated a strong and rare commitment to the organization and those served. LeadingAge Iowa is an association representing non-profit providers of aging services and support.
“NewAldaya congratulates Cydney for receiving this prestigious award. She exemplifies our mission by enhancing the lives of residents, families, and staff. No matter the individual lifescape or personal experience, Cydney strives to help others live better and well,” said CEO Millisa Tierney.
Ferguson has been a nurse for nine years. She took a certified nurse aide course in high school and attended Hawkeye Community College where she earned degrees as a licensed practical nurse and, later, a registered nurse. She earned her bachelor of nursing degree from the University of Iowa.
“I’ve never considered doing anything else. For one fleeting moment in the thick of the pandemic, I wondered ‘why am I doing this?’ But I think the pandemic made all of us re-evaluate everything. As I re-evaluated my life, I knew I was happy with what I’ve chosen to do. So I decided to move up instead of out” by furthering her education. She is now enrolled in the family nurse practitioner Master of Science in Nursing online program at Walden University in Minneapolis.
Ferguson and her husband, Clint, are the parents of three children, ages 5, 3 and 6 months.
Tailgating favorites
Fall belongs to football and tailgating.
And the secret to whipping up a great tailgating experience? It’s having the best go-to, go-anywhere fan-favorite recipes like these from Chef Jim Nadeau.
His recipes for Crock Pot Pulled Pork, White Chicken Chili and the ever-popular Seven-Layer Dip can be made at home, packed into containers and carried to the stadium parking lot for a tailgate picnic. Grill and shred chicken in advance, then pack it up with the fixings for Chicken Quesadillas to build and grill on site.
Nadeau is executive chef at Jorgensen Plaza/Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.