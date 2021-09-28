WATCH NOW: Cydney Ferguson of NewAldaya Lifescapes wins Caregiver of the Year award

CEDAR FALLS – Cydney Ferguson of NewAldaya Lifescapes was initially “shocked” to hear she’d received the Caregiver of the Year award by LeadingAge Iowa.

“I’m the type of person who gives 100% to my job 100% of the time, but I never feel like I’m giving enough. I always feel like I can do more,” she said. “I’m a perfectionist, and I’m passionate about what I do.”

She has been recognized for her extraordinary commitment to residents, family and staff at NewAldaya Lifescapes’ health care facility where she has been a nurse manager since 2016. She received the award at LeadingAge Iowa’s fall leadership conference in Cedar Rapids.

“I manage three secure units, including memory care. My philosophy is love – I love all the people I take care of,” said Ferguson, 29. “The residents are all my grandmas and grandpas, and my heart really goes out to people with dementia. A lot of behavior with dementia is unpredictable, and it can be hard to de-escalate situations. I’m the buffer. Staff calls me when something is brewing so I can go down and help.”

She is a strong advocate for building relationships to ensure individualized care is always provided. Her goal as the units’ “guru” is to turn negative situations into teaching moments.

