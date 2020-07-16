WATCH NOW: CV Chamber Music Festival concerts to be live streamed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hunter Capoccioni has used such creative concepts as “For Your Ears Only,” “Shall We Dance” and “Vive la France” in the last 14 years to attract concertgoers for the Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival.

“Iowans Are Everywhere” seemed like a given for this season’s concert series featuring resident and native Iowan musicians from around the country live-streaming their performances, beginning July 17.

Virtual offerings are a sign of the times during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the idea also speaks to the festival’s original mission to showcase Iowans playing music in diverse and unusual venues, said Capoccioni, the festival’s artistic director and founder.

Many patrons still remain uncomfortable about attending a concert. Musicians, who customarily converge on the Cedar Valley to perform at the festival, are struggling with the need to play music for a living and having to travel considerable distances to perform.

“So instead of coming to Iowa, we’ve reached out to artists who have played with us in the past and asked them to perform digitally and say ‘hi’ to our patrons. It’s going to be pretty cool, and it’s really opened the door to a lot of artists to pick their own programming.