WATCH NOW: Crews extinguish fire at Waterloo Dairy Queen

WATERLOO – A fire filled a popular Waterloo ice cream parlor with smoke early Wednesday.
Passersby called 911 after spotting smoke coming from the roof of the Dairy Queen, 2719 University Ave. shortly before 8 a.m.
No one was at the business at the time, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found heavy smoke inside the building. Firefighters discovered a blaze in the mop closet and extinguished the flames.
Battalion Chief Bill Beck said fire was isolated to the closet, and the rest of the building had smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.