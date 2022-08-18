WATCH NOW: Crews battle house fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – An afternoon fire damaged a Cedar Falls home Thursday.
A resident was able to grab the family pet and flee 4305 Orchard Hill Drive without injury, authorities said.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
Firefighters were called to the home and found heavy smoke coming from the residence with the fire apparently breaking through the roof in some areas.
Photos: House Fire, Orchard Hill Drive
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-3
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-1
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-2
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-4
081822jr-orchard-hill-fire-5
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.