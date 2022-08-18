 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Crews battle house fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – An afternoon fire damaged a Cedar Falls home Thursday.

A resident was able to grab the family pet and flee 4305 Orchard Hill Drive without injury, authorities said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Firefighters were called to the home and found heavy smoke coming from the residence with the fire apparently breaking through the roof in some areas.

House Fire, Orchard Hill Dr, Cedar Falls, Aug. 18, 2022

