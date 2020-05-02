WATCH NOW: COVID cases continue at record levels in Iowa

DES MOINES — As Iowa begins easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said increased testing was largely the reason for a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday and Saturday.
Health officials reported 739 new positive cases Friday, by far the most in a single day, and an additional eight deaths, one in Bremer County. Saturday marked a new single-day high at 757 cases, pushing the total to 8,461, with five new deaths for a total of 175. That included one death in Tama County, and adult 61 to 80 years of age.
“We opened test sites in Des Moines and Waterloo, and this has created a high volume of tests coming into the State Hygenic Lab,” Reynolds said. She added that has created a “backlog,” but she said the lab will “get caught up” on those test kits over the weekend.
Of the new Friday cases, 516 were from four counties, including Black Hawk and Woodbury — both of which are seeing a surge of slaughterhouse cases — and the Des Moines area counties of Polk and Dallas.
Some 87 percent of new cases Saturday were in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place, and 493 of the new positive cases were from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.
Black Hawk County has recorded the most cases in the state — 1507 — and 14 deaths.
Care homes
Also Friday, officials at Friendship Village reported a resident and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19. A resident at Ravenwood Specialty Care has also tested positive. The Ravenwood case is in addition to two employees who tested positive last week.
Harmony House, in Waterloo has confirmed an outbreak of the disease with 29 cases. Other facilities in Black Hawk County, including Western Home Communities and NewAldaya, have recorded positive cases among staff.
Among the state’s 24 long-term care facility outbreaks, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly has recorded 29 cases, the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshall County has recorded 22 cases, Premiere Estates of Toledo in Tama County has recorded 52 cases and Westbrook Acres in Tama County has recorded seven cases.
Residents living in nursing, long-term care and assisted living facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to age and underlying health conditions.
Lisa Gates, president and chief executive officer of the Friendship Village retirement community, said in a Thursday Facebook post that the affected resident lives in the Pavilion Health Center at Friendship Village’s main campus on Park Lane.
“Today has been a difficult day for us,” Gates said in the post. “We have our first resident who tested positive for COVID-19. While we knew that there was a high probability this would happen it still has hit us pretty hard.”
Gates said a direct caregiver who works at the Pavilion and a maintenance employee have also tested positive for the disease. Two employees who have been on leaves of absence since April 17 have also contracted COVID-19, she added.
An employee of Friends At Home, a home health agency located at Rosewood Estate, had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee did have direct contact with residents of Rosewood Estate who had contracted for services through Friends At Home.
The two employees on leave live with individuals who work at Tyson Fresh Meats, which closed voluntarily April 22 after an outbreak of coronavirus. Black Hawk County Health Department officials said 90% of the county’s cases through Thursday stem from the Tyson plant.
When Gates learned of the outbreak at Tyson, she decided employees who lived with Tyson employees could not work at Friendship Village until it was absolutely clear they were not infected and not in contact with the Tyson employee.
“We offered the use of our guest and empty rooms for them to stay in and work at Friendship Village should their ‘person’ be tested as negative,” Gates said.
“I wanted to mitigate the possibility of their person becoming infected by continuing working at Tyson and thus spreading COVID,” she added. “We ended up not allowing anyone to work for us until the 14 days had passed and their person tested negative.”
Gates said the Friendship Village communities have been diligent with infection control, cleaning, and enforcing the wearing of personal protective equipment.
Friendship Village set up designated COVID rooms in each of its health centers and Rosewood Estate and designated a COVID team of caregivers, Gates said. Employees were no longer allowed to work two jobs, and the child care center was closed to non-Friendship Village employees.
“We have guest and empty apartments that our workers can stay in should they not want to go home,” she said. “We have probably 10 employees doing this now.”
Latest numbers
The governor said she believed the state has “met” its peak of coronavirus cases. But six counties reported their first coronavirus case Friday, including Floyd County, meaning 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties now had at least one case.
As of Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 48 people were hospitalized in Black Hawk County, one in Floyd County, one in Grundy County, two in Hardin County, one in Mitchell County and eight in Tama County.
Allamakee County added one case for a total of 90 cases and three deaths as of Friday. Fayette County added one case for a total of 21 cases.
Floyd County’s first case is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 who was hospitalized.
Franklin County added one case for a total of three cases. Hardin County added one case for a total of nine cases.
Mitchell County added one case for a total of three cases. Tama County added four cases for a total of 270 cases and seven deaths.
Winneshiek County added two cases for a total of 17.
The governor also said spiritual and religious gatherings were now open statewide, including in the 22 restricted counties, and said that included weddings except for receptions and funerals except for visitations. Guidance for churches and others was available at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
“We know this is a difficult time, and Iowans need to continue to be responsible in protecting the health of themselves and their communities,” Reynolds said.
Courier Staff Writers Tim Jamison and Amie Rivers contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.