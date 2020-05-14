WATCH NOW: COVID can drive pays off for frontline workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — After weeks of being awash in bottles and cans, Jamie Mangrich has been hitting the streets to bring pizza, lasagna and other meals to care center workers and other front-line employees.

On Wednesday, Mangrich and Alex Bullington of Marco’s Pizza pulled up to NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls and unloaded 44 extra-large pizzas, garnering applause and “thank yous” muffled through facemasks and plastic shields.

“Something like this, when you have support from the community, it boosts you up,” said Millisa Tierney, CEO.

Currently in outbreak status with nine coronavirus cases, NewAldaya employees had been working to keep the virus out, and now to deal with the virus.

Mangrich, a restaurant manager with a wife who works in the COVID unit of another nursing home, came up with the idea in April to raise money to show appreciation for care center workers tasked with caring for the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

A Facebook post asking for returnable bottles and cans led to heaps of plastic, aluminum and glass containers on the lawn of his Waterloo home. He partnered with Metro Area Redemption in Cedar Falls to process the hoard and collected cash donations from businesses like Tyson Fresh Meats, Community Motors and local restaurants.