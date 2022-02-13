WATCH NOW: Composer Denzel Washington to premiere new piece with Wartburg Community Symphony

WAVERLY – Composer Denzel Washington’s new commissioned work, “A Hope for a New Morning,” will have its world premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Wartburg Community Symphony.

“It’s exciting. It’s one thing to hear it in your head and capture what’s in your head on paper. But it’s another level when performers bring what is written on paper to sound and make music. It’s always a beautiful surprise in how it comes out,” said Washington, who earned his master’s degree in music composition from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music. In 2019, Washington’s piece, “American Pastorale,” was premiered by the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra.

“Music Works” is theme for the Saturday concert celebrating Black History Month in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium. It opens with Edvard Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suite I” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King,” as well as works by Black composers William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Guest artist Clare Longendyke also will perform Piano Concerto in One Movement by female African-American composer Florence Price.

A pre-concert talk begins at 1 p.m., featuring Wartburg Community Symphony Conductor Rebecca Nederhiser and Washington.

Washington drew inspiration from Psalm 30:5: “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”

“The music is designed to evoke a sense of hope that there will be a new morning. The last couple of years, families have been kept apart, masks-no-masks, politics, anxiety feels like it’s been higher than it’s ever been, so I want this piece to be a small reminder that there’s more than tonight – there is still a God who is there in the morning,” explained Washington, 27, who earned a bachelor of arts in music degree from Mercer University in Macon, Ga.

The melody came from “doodling around” on a tin whistle, he said. “I liked it and had to figure out how to create music out of it. Composers have different tools they can use – repetition, variation, texture change – to bring an idea to life.”

Washington describes the piece as reflective and peaceful.

A grant from the Guernsey Charitable Foundation made it possible to commission the work, Nederhiser said. “It’s cool to be able to commission a work and part of our mission to support local composers. It’s really important to commission work and it needs to be a reflection of our larger community. When the audience can see themselves on stage, it allows them to feel more included. It encourages aspiration and inspiration.”

She’s also excited to conduct a new piece with the orchestra. Washington attended a rehearsal and worked with musicians for about an hour. “Orchestras don’t usually get to interact with a composer, to ask questions – ‘are we playing how you meant?’ – and share fun facts about creating the creative process, which makes it so much more meaningful,” Nederhiser explained.

“And I think, too it gives more credence to how much responsibility we have to play what is on the page and be true to the composer’s vision.”

Washington’s wife, Bethany, is concertmaster with the orchestra. “This is my first time working with them in my capacity as a composer. I recently played saxophone on their Christmas concert.”

Music is a shared experience, Washington said. His ultimate goal is to “use the gifts God gave me to create works that will continue to bless people year after year.”

And about that first name: “Yes, my mom named me after the actor Denzel Washington. I find great joy in it. It’s actually an easy conversation starter,” Washington added, with a laugh.

