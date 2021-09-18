 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Civil Air Patrol's Iowa wing trains at Waterloo Regional Airport
0 comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Civil Air Patrol's Iowa wing trains at Waterloo Regional Airport

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Squadrons from the Iowa wing of the Civil Air Patrol gathered at the Waterloo Regional Airport this weekend for some long overdue training. 

This weekend's exercise, organized by Capt. Alexander Paul, is the first opportunity Iowa CAP volunteers and cadets have been able to meet and train for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"This is a big day for Iowa wing, our first exercise in nearly two years with the pandemic," said Paul.

With 80 personnel on hand from the Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Davenport and Des Moines squadrons, CAP utilized the entire airport to conduct training exercises ranging from search and rescue, aiding in natural disaster relief, and photographing storm damage or historic landmarks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Anthony Doremus said through large training exercises like these, CAP personnel are cable of responding to a large variety of calls for assistance from local, county, state and national agencies.

Civil Air Patrol Lt. Anthony Doremus gives tour of CAP aircraft.

Crews used multiple spaces in the airport, setting up command centers for air and ground operations who coordinated with each other by radio as they would when responding to real calls to service. 

Throughout the weekend, personnel took missions on five aircraft, comprised of Cessna 172 and 182 planes, which are part of the CAP aircraft fleet, the largest single engine fleet in the world.

A crew returning near lunch time had conducted a ELT, or electronic locator transmitter, search, simulating the search for a downed aircraft by its emergency beacon. 

Recently, a new squadron of the Iowa wing was chartered to be run out of the Waterloo Regional Airport. The Blackhawk County Composite Squadron, with 38 members, will be under the command of Capt. Alexander Paul.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Civil Air Patrol at Waterloo Regional Airport

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News