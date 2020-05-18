WATCH NOW: City Council green lights firefighter grant application

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Despite concerns over what damage the COVID-19 pandemic could do to the future of city coffers, City Council members on Monday voted to apply for a federal grant that could add firefighters to the city’s department.

The decision to try out for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response — SAFER — grant came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency did away with a requirement that cities pick up part of the tab.

Council member Margaret Kline cast the lone “no” vote, questioning if the move would mean city workers in other departments would be displaced if the coronavirus led to a lag in city revenue while the city was locked into fire service staffing levels because of the grant.

“This COVID-19 has just completely wrecked city budgets all across the nation, and we’re going to find ourselves in a position of struggling to maintain just what we have,” Kline said. “I don’t know why we would even consider setting ourselves up for such a situation.”

Council member Sharon Juon, who ultimately voted in favor, expressed similar concerns early in the debate.

Council member Dave Bosen, a retired firefighter, said the city would be foolish not to try out for the funds, which would pay for four firefighters for three years.