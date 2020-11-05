WATCH NOW: Christmas Variety Show CD now available from UNI Varsity Men's Glee Club

Practices took place on a revolving schedule with cohorts of about 14 singers in the Great Hall, masked and spaced 12 feet apart on the front row of the mezzanine. The rehearsals last no longer than 30 minutes.

“The only time we’ve been able to sing all together is in the parking garage north of campus. It’s open air, and we can be there for a half-hour, tops,” Wiles said.

Jones described that experience as “weird, but cool. Once we started singing, we could hear ourselves and it was great, it was wonderful.”

Cole Flack, a senior choral music education major and librarian for the glee club, said he’s glad to be singing together as a group. “I was ready to perform in my last variety show this year, but I’m glad we’re still singing together. There are still some precious moments I can take in,” he said.

“Even if the singing is not quite the same, the brotherhood of the club keeps it relevant. It’s been tougher to bond this year, getting to know the freshmen and everything. It’s been a huge learning curve that will ultimately put us in a better place make glee club stronger,” Flack said.