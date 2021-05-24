WATCH NOW: Check out the unusual items at the Cedar Falls Historical Society

CEDAR FALLS – There’s at least one in every museum – an unusual object that causes the heebie-jeebies. In the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s permanent collection, it’s a coat – and it comes with a great story.
The coat is made from stallion hide.
“It’s in such fragile condition that we can’t safely display it for the public,” said Collections Manager Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, unfolding the coat with gloved hands. One almost expects to see a pair of horse hooves dangling from the sleeves.
Black torpedo buttons are in good condition, but there are multiple holes and patches of gray, white, black and brown hair have worn off in places on the coat, which dates from 1904 to 1917. A thick, quilted lining shows broken stitches and other signs of wear, but the label is clearly visible: “Manufactured and Guaranteed by Dubuque Tanning & Robe Co., Dubuque, Iowa.”
The coat – and the horse the hide came from — belonged to Mathias Sadler, a German who arrived in the United States in 1895 and settled near Raymond. A farmer and horse breeder, he “bought a stallion for $2,000 and the horse died about two months later,” Huffman-klinkowitz explained.
“He had the horse’s hide made into a coat. We don’t know if he preserved the horse’s hide because he was exceptionally fond of the horse, or if he was just trying to retrieve some of his investment. I’m sure it was a warm coat.”
The Cedar Falls Historical Society operates four historic museums, including the Victorian House Museum and the Icehouse Museum. The society formed in 1962, by a group of community-minded residents who sought to preserve and record Cedar Falls history. Donated objects for the museum originally were stored above the Hieber Drug Store.
The permanent collection was established in 1964, and the first exhibition took place in basement of the Cedar Falls Trust and Savings Bank featuring more than 100 historic photos.
In 1965, an historic Italianate-style Victorian home at 308 W. Third St. was purchased by the society and became its first museum. The round Ice House Museum, dating from 1921, was acquired and is the only museum in the U.S. that illustrates ice harvesting in an original ice house. It was built to hold up to 16 million pounds of ice cut from the Cedar River. The Little Red Schoolhouse dates from 1909.
Earliest objects in the collection date from the 1830s to the 1860s. Sturgis Falls was founded in 1845 by William Sturgis and renamed Cedar Falls in 1852.
“Our mission has always been to preserve the history of Cedar Falls and engage the community in preservation, education, research and celebrating its heritage and history,” Huffman-klinkowitz said. Objects in the collection also represent the past in Black Hawk County and various time periods.
“We want to understand what life was like in the past, how people lived their lives, what they did and what they were interested in. That’s why we have the collection.”
Victorian House Museum visitors will find period furnishings, textiles, quilts, costumes, jewelry and decorative arts such as a delicate, hand-held Victorian fireplace screen dating from the first half of the 19th century, before the Victorian home was built in 1863. It is one of the earliest objects in the permanent collection.
The embroidered silk screen features a “beautifully done” illustration of a spaniel chasing a bird and is held in a walnut frame in a protective box. Infrequently displayed, the screen is kept in a box out of direct sunlight because the silk is shattering.
“Women held the fireplace screens up to keep their faces away from the heat when wood and coal was used to warm homes. Their makeup was wax-based and would melt – probably not a pretty look,” she said
A garnet silk crepe dress from the 1860s is likely the oldest garment in the costume collection, and it is “quite fragile, so it can’t be displayed.”
There are about 40,000 objects in the permanent collection, including the William J. Lenoir railroad collection which fills an entire space in the museum’s lower level. Objects range from a mid-1800s wood toy and an impressive collection of antique and vintage photographic equipment to agricultural equipment, including a Litchfield manure spreader display model and John Deere Prairie Queen sod-breaking plow from 1800s. Those are stored offsite, while the lion’s share is tucked away in the museum basement.
A coffin leans against the wall in one area, donated in 1976 by the Modern Woodmen of America. It’s quite heavy and looks like it is possibly made from walnut and dates from the early 1900s, Huffman-klinkowitz said. An average person today probably couldn’t fit inside the short, slender and tapered casket.
Objects are acquired primarily through donations. “Do we already have something like it in our collection? Does it have a significant connection of Cedar Falls? How rare and unusual is it, and what condition is it in? We consider it object by object, always with an eye to our overall mission,” the collections manager said.
A recent donation she accepted is a woman’s three-speed bicycle made by John Deere that dates from 1972-1978, when the company ventured briefly into the bike business. “I love the fact that they were marketed as built to last, heavy duty with the same quality and dependability as John Deere farm equipment.”
The donors bought his-and-her bikes to ride trails around Cedar Falls and on several John Deere-sponsored bike trips. “There’s no mistaking the distinctive green and yellow frame and the John Deere badge on the front,” Huffman-klinkowitz added.