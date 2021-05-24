WATCH NOW: Check out the unusual items at the Cedar Falls Historical Society

“We want to understand what life was like in the past, how people lived their lives, what they did and what they were interested in. That’s why we have the collection.”

Victorian House Museum visitors will find period furnishings, textiles, quilts, costumes, jewelry and decorative arts such as a delicate, hand-held Victorian fireplace screen dating from the first half of the 19th century, before the Victorian home was built in 1863. It is one of the earliest objects in the permanent collection.

The embroidered silk screen features a “beautifully done” illustration of a spaniel chasing a bird and is held in a walnut frame in a protective box. Infrequently displayed, the screen is kept in a box out of direct sunlight because the silk is shattering.

“Women held the fireplace screens up to keep their faces away from the heat when wood and coal was used to warm homes. Their makeup was wax-based and would melt – probably not a pretty look,” she said

A garnet silk crepe dress from the 1860s is likely the oldest garment in the costume collection, and it is “quite fragile, so it can’t be displayed.”