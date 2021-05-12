WATCH NOW: Ceremony honors Cedar Valley top nurses during National Nurses Week

CEDAR FALLS — Friends, family and co-workers gathered Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center to honor 12 Cedar Valley nurses for the impact they’ve had in their community.

For its third annual Cedar Valley Top Nurses celebration, The Courier hosted the group, chosen from hundreds of nominations, to highlight their service and sacrifice during an unprecedented year impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Richards, the senior vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at MercyOne, spoke at the event to honor this year’s class of top nurses.

After reading a passage that highlighted the unique struggles health care providers faced this last year, Richards ended her speech by saying, “You are all simply amazing. Thank you for all you do each and every day.”

During the ceremony, which coincides with National Nurses Week, the Courier honored these Cedar Valley nurses:

Kayla Boleyn – Cedar Valley Hospice.

Abagail Bumsted – Cedar Valley Hospice.

Anne Ferris – MercyOne.

Teri Gorby – People’s Community Health Clinic.

Paulette Jacobsen – Care Initiatives.

Crystal Jasper – NewAldaya Lifescapes.

Deb Jones – UnityPoint Health.

Mary Jones – Tyson Foods.

Bridget Kuennen – MercyOne.

Andrea McGee – Health Care Resolutions.

Maryury Reynolds – Western Home Communities.

Nicole Wright – UnityPoint Health.

