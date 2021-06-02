WATCH NOW: Celtic rock band Reilly at RiverLoop Rhythms free concert Friday

WATERLOO – Celtic-flavored rock music is featured at Friday’s RiverLoop Rhythms.
Reilly, two-time winners of the folk rock/Celtic band of the year award from the Wisconsin area music industry, the band will be on stage at the RiverLoop Amphitheater from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There is no admission fee.
The band has been featured on Good Morning Ireland, Blarney on the Air and other national programs, and Celtic Radio Music Network rates them five out of five stars. Players are Michael Tinker Tierney, guitar, vocals and harmonica; Joe Neumann, bass and vocals; Lyle Brotkowski, drums and vocals; and Larry Gard, fiddle and vocals.
RiverLoop Rhythms, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts, is a free music series. It is returning to the amphitheater after being canceled last season due to the pandemic. All concerts are Fridays from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., except the July 10 event.
“We had to scrap all of them last year. We tried, we waited, kept planning and right at the last minute, had to make the painful decision to cancel the season,” recalled Craig Laue, WCA development and marketing manager.
“Now we’re back. It’s long overdue, and it’s really exciting. Everyone is itching to get outdoors and enjoy some free music. People are looking forward to getting out of the house, but acting in a safe, responsible manner.”
The RiverLoop Amphitheatre is “a beautiful facility downtown, and by offering free entertainment to the public as a community service, we want it to be a destination. It’s right on the Cedar River, so the background is fantastic, and the sound is great,” Laue explained.
Hungry Charlie’s food truck will be at the event, and beverages will be for sale.
On July 2, the Bob Dorr Iowa Music Revue will perform at the amphitheater to kick off the July 4th weekend. Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue features a collection of the Cedar Valley best musicians. Dorr has a 40-year career in music with inductions into the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame as a band leader and radio personality at KUNI Public Radio for many years, and the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame. He is founder and was front-man for the Blues Band, which disbanded about four years ago.
Tropicante, in conjunction with Fiesta (Latin American music) will be at the amphitheater on Saturday, July 10, a departure from RiverLoop Rhythms typical Friday night concerts.
Reggae from Dred I Dread, fronted by New Orleans Peewee Dread, will be on stage July 16. The Minneapolis-based band incorporates Dread’s Creole-Caribbean style into reggae and hip hop.
On July 30, Katie & The Honky Tonks will two-step their way to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre stage to perform. The local band plays honky tonk and old-time country music inspired by the Bakersfield sound with Katie Sires on vocals and guitar; Kelsey Hammer-Parks on pedal steel; Luke Sires on drums; and Roger Miller on lead guitar.
The series ends Aug. 20 with a blues performance by Avey-Grouws band. Jeni Grouws of Decorah, guitarist Chris Avey from the Quad Cities, formed a successful duo after meeting in 2015 at a Quad Cities blues jam. They added drummer Bryan West is the mix, along with Randy Leasman on bass.
AVB has a second album, “Tell-Tale Heart” on the way, on the heels of their roots and blues release, “The Devil May Care,” that hit No. 10 on the Billboard Blues chart. The band is known for their raucous shows at the Mississippi River Blues Festival, Prairie Dog Blues Fest and on tours. In 2017 and 2018, the band won the Iowa Blues Challenge, and in 2018 and 2020, they were semifinalists at the International Blues Challenge.