WATCH NOW: Celtic rock band Reilly at RiverLoop Rhythms free concert Friday

The RiverLoop Amphitheatre is “a beautiful facility downtown, and by offering free entertainment to the public as a community service, we want it to be a destination. It’s right on the Cedar River, so the background is fantastic, and the sound is great,” Laue explained.

Hungry Charlie’s food truck will be at the event, and beverages will be for sale.

On July 2, the Bob Dorr Iowa Music Revue will perform at the amphitheater to kick off the July 4th weekend. Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue features a collection of the Cedar Valley best musicians. Dorr has a 40-year career in music with inductions into the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame as a band leader and radio personality at KUNI Public Radio for many years, and the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame. He is founder and was front-man for the Blues Band, which disbanded about four years ago.

Tropicante, in conjunction with Fiesta (Latin American music) will be at the amphitheater on Saturday, July 10, a departure from RiverLoop Rhythms typical Friday night concerts.

Reggae from Dred I Dread, fronted by New Orleans Peewee Dread, will be on stage July 16. The Minneapolis-based band incorporates Dread’s Creole-Caribbean style into reggae and hip hop.