WATCH NOW: CedarLoo Slam heats up at Riverside Skatepark

WATERLOO — Competition was spirited but supportive Saturday as the CedarLoo Skateboarding Association held its first summer event in the new Riverside Skatepark.

Turning tricks on rails, steps and quarter pipes, dozens of skaters from across the state came to compete in the fifth annual CedarLoo Slam in Waterloo.

Loosely scoring skaters on performance, judges were more concerned with showing support for one another, whether they were veterans or new to the sport, as they each had their moment to shine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting with the first round, skaters in beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions were allowed three 60-second runs through the course trying out their best tricks.

The evening concluded with a best trick competition finale.

The Riverside Skatepark was rebuilt and opened last fall after the previous park was destroyed during the flood of 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.