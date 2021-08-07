 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: CedarLoo Slam heats up at Riverside Skatepark
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: CedarLoo Slam heats up at Riverside Skatepark

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Competition was spirited but supportive Saturday as the CedarLoo Skateboarding Association held its first summer event in the new Riverside Skatepark.

Turning tricks on rails, steps and quarter pipes, dozens of skaters from across the state came to compete in the fifth annual CedarLoo Slam in Waterloo.

Loosely scoring skaters on performance, judges were more concerned with showing support for one another, whether they were veterans or new to the sport, as they each had their moment to shine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

5th Annual CedarLoo Slam in Waterloo

Starting with the first round, skaters in beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions were allowed three 60-second runs through the course trying out their best tricks.

The evening concluded with a best trick competition finale.

The Riverside Skatepark was rebuilt and opened last fall after the previous park was destroyed during the flood of 2016.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 5th Annual CedarLoo Slam in Waterloo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News