WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley residents protest death of George Floyd

"This is really hard for me," said Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith. "When George Floyd cried out to his mama he was crying out to me. I could feel his pain and I could feel his breath being cut off, and my breath too was cut off."

State Rep. Ras Smith, said he saw his face on Floyd's face.

"I felt 400 years of oppression on my chest," Smith said. "In that moment I knew today is our chance. This is our moment to come together and change it."

Waterloo Human Rights Director Rev. Abraham Funchess said it was important for the Cedar Valley and persons everywhere to hold police accountable when necessary.

"We've got to be able to call police brutality what it is, with the understanding that there are some of them that do a good job," Funchess said. "But there are others that are not doing such a good job.

"Too many of our dreams have been snuffed out with the breath of George Floyd. Too many of our dreams have been snuffed out with the breath of Ahmaud Arbery. Too many of our dreams have been snuffed out with the killing of Brianna Taylor.

"We need new vision," he said. "We need new direction."

