WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley honors veterans on Memorial Day

WATERLOO — America’s veterans and their sacrifices were center stage during Memorial Day events throughout the Cedar Valley on Monday.

Among the celebrations and sober reflections was a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Hall hosted by the Waterloo post of Disabled American Veterans.

“We all have memories and stories that inspire us as Americans to uphold their legacy. The sacrifices made on our behalf are breathtaking,” keynote speaker Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich said. “I believe it’s the sacrifice above all that distinguishes the men and women who have served their country.”

He is commanding officer of the Waterloo-based Iowa Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the “Ironman Battalion,”

Other speeches and prayers were given, as well, along with music, a rifle salute and a waterfront ceremony. Gingrich reminded those in attendance that Americans continue serving in harm’s way.

“Still today, thousands of men and women – just as many as people today have done in the past – are leaving home to fight tyranny and protect freedom,” Gingrich said.

Prior to the ceremony, the DAV put on a parade that wound through downtown Waterloo. Along the way, uniformed veterans and community members were greeted by residents waving flags from the sidewalks.

At around the same time as the veterans' ceremony, retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken donated one of his old uniforms to the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. He also spoke with museum volunteers and relayed the story of his father, who was on the USS Vincennes when it sank at the Battle of Savo Island in 1942. It was the same campaign in which the Sullivan Brothers were lost at sea three months later.

“I think it’s a statement on the strength of the community that they would honor the loss of one of their families,” Franken said. “And the symbolism of the single family is not lost. All those families that also gave up their young in conflict, it’s telling that the community realizes that there is always some in the nation to run to the sound of the gun.”

An event was also held at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center honoring the service of a civilan during World War II. Hazel Swanson, 95, was recognized Monday afternoon with the nation’s highest civilian award – the Congressional Gold Medal – for her service in the Civil Air Patrol. The CAP was awarded the medal in 2014 for its more than 120,000 members who stepped up during the conflict to support military efforts.

Swanson was recently identified as a former CAP member eligible for recognition, with her discharge papers dating back to January 1945. She received a bronze replica of the 2014 award.

“I never dreamed that I’d get to reach that wonderful level,” Swanson said.

“A lot of things they’d done there during the war were important to everybody,” said her husband, Don Swanson.

He served in World War II. While members of the military from that period are regularly honored for their service, Don Swanson expressed gratitude that his wife was also being recognized for her contribution to the war effort.

“I’m glad she got that,” he said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.