WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley couples saying 'I do' to new The Hidden Acre wedding venue

The banquet hall has plenty of room for spacing layouts for tables and chairs, wood plank ceilings, a full-service bar and a catering kitchen with a separate entrance for food service. There’s room for a band or disc jockey and dancing, along with a first-rate sound and audio-visual system and access to the courtyard and rolling landscape – “cornfields and bean fields – a true Iowa wedding,” said Craig, who has built homes for 35 years.

“We relied on Craig’s expertise on where the design was going and how to make it functional for everyone and provide the best possible experience,” explained Jeremiah, who teaches at Cedar Falls High School.

The couples serve as staff, with Jeremiah and Craig behind the bar and Lori and Allison making sure everything runs smoothly. “There have been some long hours and long weekends, but when it’s something you care about, you do it,” Allison said.

Allison and Lori, who have been friends since high school, brought their considerable retail experience to the project. The Longneckers previously owned and operated Jiva, and Lori, an interior designer, previously owned Basket of Daisies, both in downtown Cedar Falls.

The décor is minimalistic in predominantly white and black for a timeless look that lends itself to any wedding style or color palette.