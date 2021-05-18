WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley Beer Trail to bring cyclists to local breweries, taprooms

CEDAR FALLS – Beer, bikes and hikes – it’s what’s brewing May 22 when the Cedar Falls Beer Trail officially opens Saturday.

The launch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the River Place Plaza in the Cedar Falls Downtown District, East Second and State streets. There will be entertainment, yard games and Beer Trail Passports will be available.

“We have a great offering of breweries and tap rooms, and we’re strong on the trail front. We fought through COVID-19, and we think everyone is ready to get out and participate in some great outdoor activities,” said Kim Manning, tourism and cultural manager at the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau.

Locally owned breweries and restaurants, shopping, hotel accommodations and activities are within easy proximity from the trails in the Cedar Falls Downtown District, southern Cedar Falls and the areas of College Square Mall and the University of Northern Iowa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}