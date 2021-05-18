WATCH NOW: Cedar Valley Beer Trail to bring cyclists to local breweries, taprooms

CEDAR FALLS – Beer, bikes and hikes – it’s what’s brewing May 22 when the Cedar Falls Beer Trail officially opens Saturday.
The launch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the River Place Plaza in the Cedar Falls Downtown District, East Second and State streets. There will be entertainment, yard games and Beer Trail Passports will be available.
“We have a great offering of breweries and tap rooms, and we’re strong on the trail front. We fought through COVID-19, and we think everyone is ready to get out and participate in some great outdoor activities,” said Kim Manning, tourism and cultural manager at the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau.
Locally owned breweries and restaurants, shopping, hotel accommodations and activities are within easy proximity from the trails in the Cedar Falls Downtown District, southern Cedar Falls and the areas of College Square Mall and the University of Northern Iowa.
Breweries and taprooms include Second State Brewing, 203 South St.; Lark Brewing, 6301 University Ave., College Square Mall; SingleSpeed Cedar Falls Taproom, 128 Main St.; Mulligans Brick Oven Grill & Pub, 205 E. 18th St.; The Brass Tap, 421 Main St.; and Octopus, 2205 College St., all in Cedar Falls. Also on the trail is SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and restaurant at 325 Commercial St., Waterloo, located in the reclaimed Wonder Bread factory, and Verve Kombucha, 327 W. Third St.
“It sounds like a good deal. I think it helps not just our business, but businesses in general in the area. When there is something laid out that brings people into the area, it gives people a reason to get out and do something,” said Nick Newgard of Second State Brewing.
The Beer Trail Passport provides a map and routes for exploring beverage options, including bike and car routes. Participants must be 21 and older. Passports can be offered for stamps at each brewery or taproom on the trail. After completing four stops in one week, four weeks or two months, the stamped passport can be redeemed for beer trail swag at the Cedar Falls Recreation Center or the Cedar Falls Visitor Center.