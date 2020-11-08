WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls WWII soldier survived Bulge, liberated death camp

Finkelstein, who obtained a doctorate at the University of Chicago after the war and later moved to Cedar Falls and worked as a Waterloo psychologist, died in 2010 — but not before he and his widow Judy chronicled his war experiences.

The passage he wrote about Buchenwald is one of the most compelling stories among a host of them in his memoirs.

“A buddy of mine and I were walking around out just looking around and we smelled the air and it smelled like burning flesh so right away we knew what it was,” Finkelstein wrote. “So we decided to go up and see that place, and when we got about halfway up the hill to it, here came a bunch of kids.

“They were Jewish kids in their prison uniforms and they stopped to talk to us. My buddy could talk German as well as Jewish (Yiddish), and he asked them questions and they told him that they were prisoners in the concentration camp but now they were free and they could go out.

“They asked us what we were, and we told them we were American soldiers and that we were Jewish. They were stunned that there were Jewish soldiers in the American army and that (we) had rifles and they danced around us chanting ‘Juden! Juden!’ It was a very moving experience to see this.”

They were moved in a different way when they entered Buchenwald.