WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls WWII soldier survived Bulge, liberated death camp

“I pray you to believe what I have said about Buchenwald. I have reported what I saw and heard, but only part of it. For most of it I have no words...Back in ‘41 Mr. Churchill said to me, with tears in his eyes: ‘One day the world and history will recognize and acknowledge what it owes to your president.’ ...At Buchenwald they spoke of the president just before he died. If there be a better epitaph, history does not record it. “
–Edward R. Murrow, CBS News, on a visit to prisoners at Buchenwald concentration camp, April 11, 1945, one day before the death of President Franklin Roosevelt CEDAR FALLS — Melville “Mel” Finkelstein’s Army buddies in World War II told him if they ever were about to be captured by the Germans, he should throw away the dogtags he wore around his neck.
They might have been an automatic death sentence.
His dogtags, in addition to his name, rank, serial number and blood type, has a letter “H” stamped into them.
That was “H” as in “Hebrew.” He was Jewish.
Those dogtags, upon capture, might have earned him a trip to a Nazi concentration camp and almost-certain death instead of a prisoner of war camp.
Finkelstein, raised in the borough of the Bronx in New York City and the first-generation son of a Russian Jewish immigrant, was spared such a fate. Instead, he was one of the first U.S. soldiers to enter and help liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp after the war. It was part of Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” for extermination of the Jewish race and others deemed inferior or in opposition to the Nazi regime.
Finkelstein, who obtained a doctorate at the University of Chicago after the war and later moved to Cedar Falls and worked as a Waterloo psychologist, died in 2010 — but not before he and his widow Judy chronicled his war experiences.
The passage he wrote about Buchenwald is one of the most compelling stories among a host of them in his memoirs.
“A buddy of mine and I were walking around out just looking around and we smelled the air and it smelled like burning flesh so right away we knew what it was,” Finkelstein wrote. “So we decided to go up and see that place, and when we got about halfway up the hill to it, here came a bunch of kids.
“They were Jewish kids in their prison uniforms and they stopped to talk to us. My buddy could talk German as well as Jewish (Yiddish), and he asked them questions and they told him that they were prisoners in the concentration camp but now they were free and they could go out.
“They asked us what we were, and we told them we were American soldiers and that we were Jewish. They were stunned that there were Jewish soldiers in the American army and that (we) had rifles and they danced around us chanting ‘Juden! Juden!’ It was a very moving experience to see this.”
They were moved in a different way when they entered Buchenwald.
“It was just a horrible thing to see,” Finkelstein wrote. “We saw the ovens where they burned people, we saw the places where they took them and gassed them to death with chemicals. We saw the conditions of those that remained and they were barely skeletons of people. They were down to 70 to 80 pounds per person. It was really horrible. It was all of the prisoners, not just Jews. They were doing it to Czechoslovakians and Polish, Rumanians and even some Germans.
“It bothered me greatly to see it,” he continued. “I never talked about these experiences in the war for many years except with soldiers who had seen similar things, who had gone through similar battle experiences. They could understand. Other people just couldn’t imagine what we had seen. We talked about how the Gestapo tortured prisoners in Paris, how they whipped them and burned them in bathtubs, covering them in oil.”
At age 19, Finkelstein had enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps rather than wait to be drafted, because he felt it was his duty to serve, he said in his memoirs and in an oral history interview for the Grout Museum District. He served in the 246th Signal Operations Company. The unit eared five battle stars for campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes forest, and the Rhineland and Central Europe.
Finkelstein was part of one of the greatest deceptions of the war. He was part of a fictitious invasion army built up in England around Gen. George S. Patton, sending out fake radio signais that were picked up by the Germans. They assumed Patton was going to lead the 1944 invasion of Europe at the Pas-de-Calais in Belgium, the English Channel’s narrowest point. Instead the multinational invasion force struck at Normandy on June. 6, 1944. He landed at Omaha Beach several days later and participated in the Allied forces’ breakout from the Normandy hedgerow country into Northern France, including the liberation of Paris.
He was in Belgium and his unit was attached to the U.S. First Army during the Battle of the Bulge. It was perhaps the time he and his comrades were in the greatest personal danger.
“We were cut off by the Germans,” Finkelstein wrote. “We were told to stay until we got leave to withdraw,” and hold at all costs. “We were the only ones in the area who weren’t broken up in communications. All communications came to our small group. The Germans knew we were communications people and what we were doing. They dropped bombs on us. It was overcast and only the lighter planes could get through to try to destroy the German planes and they would do damage to us that way.
“It took until about the end of December after Christmas when we finally had a couple of sunny days and then our air forces were in operation,” he wrote. “It was just beautiful to see those guys come over. It was a great lift from our shoulders and feeling we were going to be lost over there. It was just miraculous and we just cheered and cheered as squadrons after squadrons of planes came over and were bombing the Germans. They broke up their defensive army and then we could push through more.” British troops also aided in their relief.
“I lost my personal equipment as did a lot of other guys,” Finkelstein added. “I had no change of clothes and I got trench foot out there which was from a lack of changing socks,” freezing his feet as perspiration dried, damaging tissue. “I was walking on my toes for about six weeks until my feet cleared up. We couldn’t go on sick call because they wouldn’t allow anyone who didn’t have a 103-degree fever to do that. So we had to sweat it out.
That was a big experience. That was one of the major battles of the war,” he said.
In his oral history interview with the Grout, his voice trembled with emotion as he talked about his experiences in the Bulge publicly for the first time.
His unit bivouaced with infantry units who took a heavy toll during the Bulge. Officers’ life expectancy was one month. Some of the divisions’ personnel turned over twice due to casualties.
He recalled one soldier he recreated with who gave him his shaving bowl. “He said, ‘I won’t need it any longer.’ And off he went and I never saw him again,” he said. Decades later, on a trip to Colorado, he found a military memorial to that soldier’s division, listing those who had been killed in battle.
“He was on it,” he said, voice quivering. “I lost some mighty good people.
“It just hurts too much,” he said. “I saw the picture, ‘(Saving) Private Ryan,’ and I cried throughout the whole thing because I went through that damn stuff just the same way those guys did. I was shivering when I came out” of the movie. “People asked, ‘Can I do something to help you?’ There was nothing they could do to help me. I asked Judy to take me home so I could get a glass of whiskey or a hot cup of tea or coffee, something that would help.”
Whatever he had to warm himself that night, Mel Finkelstein more than earned it.
He survived one kind of hell to help save many of his own faith, and all of mankind, from another.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.