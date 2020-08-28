WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls toddler inspires fundraising efforts for rare genetic disorder

CEDAR FALLS –Tristan Warren, who is nearly 3 years old, and his family and friends will gather for a Zoom rally on Saturday. The “Shine a Light NF Walk” is the signature fundraising event for the Children’s Tumor Foundation in Iowa, but COVID-19 concerns will keep participants in their own communities.
Tristan was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis when he was 14 months old.
His parents, TJ and Brittany Warren of Cedar Falls, call Tristan’s team the “Caped Crusaders” because their son adores Batman. Tristan, a pint-sized hero himself, is surrounded by super-heroes – the people who are helping to raise funds for the foundation in Tristan’s honor as they family struggles with his condition.
While other babies were starting to walk, Tristan couldn’t crawl or pull himself up. His lack of core strength alarmed his parents. His left tibia also was bowed.
Their family doctor sent them to various specialists seeking answers. “We met with specialists at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City – could it be a bone abnormality, or was it genetics? Genetics confirmed that Tristan has two of the seven symptoms NF is known for, including the bowed tibia,” said his dad TJ.
“Getting word that our child has neurofibromatosis was scary.”
Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue, including nerves, spinal cord and brain. Type 1, which usually appears in childhood, can also cause bone deformities, learning disabilities and other problems. It affects 1 in every 3,000 people of all populations, according to the foundation.
“Upon receiving Tristan’s diagnosis, we went through numerous emotions, mainly because we had zero knowledge of the genetic condition. We felt overwhelmed because we didn’t know anyone else with NF who we could ask questions, and we ourselves didn’t understand it well enough to explain it to friends and family,” said Tristan’s mom Brittany.
“We were so grateful when we got connected with the Children’s Tumor Foundation and our local NF group in Iowa. It was comforting to have this immediate network to reach out to when we had questions, needed extra support and encouragement, or just needed reassurance that Tristan was not alone in this NF journey.”
Brittany is a student advisor at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, and TJ is assistant director for Career Services at the University of Northern Iowa.
After the diagnosis, Tristan spent about a year in physical therapy developing his core strength. “When he started walking, he needed a walker, but he was so small that my dad made one for him from PVC pieces.”
He has learned to walk in a leg brace and last fall, underwent a guided growth plate surgery to strengthen and correct his tibia. Bone abnormalities like Tristan bowed tibia can lead to amputation, TJ explained, because of complications caused by the disorder. “We caught it at a time early in his growth. We went to Shriners Hospital for Children for a procedure to straighten his leg and reduce the risk of him breaking it. By the time he starts school, maybe he won’t have to wear a brace.”
Tristan doesn’t have any tumors at this time. Although there is no cure for NF, his parents are reassured that the FDA has approved the first-ever treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas or benign peripheral-nerve sheath tumors that can cause many complications.
“For us, that’s huge to see the medical strides being made and the approval of a treatment that helps get rid of the tumors. CTF does a lot with funding NF research,” TJ explained. “We want to kick this thing to the curb.”
After Saturday’s virtual kickoff, walk participants are encouraged to post photos on social media with #ENDNF.
“I speak to a lot of people about pursuing their purpose; about what they want to contribute to this world. I believe we all have a purpose. With Tristan’s diagnosis, our family believes that purpose found us. I would never wish NF on my son or others, but it has become a part of our story; our mission and we have every desire to do everything we can to #ENDNF. It is for this reason that we participate in the walk and help raise funds for CTF,” TJ added.
