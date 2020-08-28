WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls toddler inspires fundraising efforts for rare genetic disorder

“Upon receiving Tristan’s diagnosis, we went through numerous emotions, mainly because we had zero knowledge of the genetic condition. We felt overwhelmed because we didn’t know anyone else with NF who we could ask questions, and we ourselves didn’t understand it well enough to explain it to friends and family,” said Tristan’s mom Brittany.

“We were so grateful when we got connected with the Children’s Tumor Foundation and our local NF group in Iowa. It was comforting to have this immediate network to reach out to when we had questions, needed extra support and encouragement, or just needed reassurance that Tristan was not alone in this NF journey.”

Brittany is a student advisor at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, and TJ is assistant director for Career Services at the University of Northern Iowa.

After the diagnosis, Tristan spent about a year in physical therapy developing his core strength. “When he started walking, he needed a walker, but he was so small that my dad made one for him from PVC pieces.”