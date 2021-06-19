WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls readying for return of Sturgis Falls Celebration

CEDAR FALLS -- Work crews and volunteers are keeping their cool in spite of the heat as they continue preparing Gateway Park, Kidsway and other locations in downtown Cedar Falls for this year’s Sturgis Falls Celebration, Friday through Sunday.

Jay Stoddard is elated.

“It’s a relief after last year’s disappointment because of COVID-19 that we’re able to do it this year. Excitement and enthusiasm is really high,” said Stoddard, president of the Sturgis Falls Celebration board.

“People are looking forward to the celebration and having time to relax and smell the roses. People are having class reunions and family reunions and looking forward to enjoying each other’s company, and this weekend offers that,” he explained.

All entertainment and activities are free.

The Sturgis Falls Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Friday in Overman Park with the Cedar Valley Jazz Club, followed by other stage entertainment. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Bill Riley Talent Competition at 6:30 p.m. at the band shell.

“Visions of Summer” is theme for the 45th annual celebration with James and Cynthia Kenyon serving for the parade as grand marshals. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}