WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls native performing with U.S. Marine Band at 'unique' inauguration
WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls native performing with U.S. Marine Band at 'unique' inauguration

marines-band-1

The 59th Presidential Inauguration is planned for Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

 Gunnery Sgt. Brian Rust

Susan Rider is expecting Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden to be "very unique" compared with the five prior ceremonies she has performed at.

But the Cedar Falls native – a master gunnery sergeant with the United States Marine Band – said that won't change the important symbolism as America's 46th president starts his term in office.  

"Certainly, I think the state of our world has dictated that this inauguration has a different look to it and feel to it," said Rider, 53, who plays trumpet and cornet in the band.

Susan Rider

Susan Rider plays trumpet and cornet for "The President's Own" United State Marine Band.

That's largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led organizers to impose severe limitations on attendance at the ceremony. In addition, officials have tightened security at the outdoor event because of the lingering threat from right-wing extremists who attacked the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

"The President’s Own" U.S. Marine Band has performed at inauguration festivities for more than 200 years. Rider is one 60 members of the band who will be part of Wednesday's inaugural ceremony – 59 musicians and the director.

Unlike prior inaugurations, the swearing-in ceremony is the only time the band will perform. The inaugural parade and balls will not take place as they have in the past. The Marine Band typically plays during the parade and one of the balls.

"That will definitely make this year's inauguration very unique just because of the changes to the day itself," Rider noted.

"But I would also say that I think the spirit of the ceremony will still be there," she said. "To me, this ceremony is the bedrock of who we are as a democracy. So that feeling about the ceremony is still there, for certain."

Rider said she is "very proud" to be "part of the symbolism that the ceremony represents. ... There's musical symbolism that the band brings to this."

For example, she noted, this will be the first time that "Hail to the Chief" is played for Biden, who will be the new commander-in-chief of the U.S. military. And it will be the first time that "Hail Columbia," the traditional song of the vice president, is played for Kamala Harris, the nation's incoming vice president.

"Also, it really gives us the opportunity to celebrate American composers," said Rider, of the songs that are performed. "I like that aspect, that the band can bring the arts into this ceremony."

During the inaugural prelude to the swearing-in ceremony, the Marine Band is premiering three songs written for the event. Those include "Fanfare for Democracy" by James Stephenson, "Fanfare Politeia" by Kimberly Archer and "Fanfare for Tomorrow" by Peter Boyer.

Rider joined the band in 1997 and was part of her first inauguration in 2001. She played in the ceremonies at the start of presidential terms for George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The daughter of Paul and Carole Rider, she started her musical instruction at age 10. Her father is a retired University of Northern Iowa professor who leads the Saints Jazz Band, a mainstay at the Cedar Basin Music Festival and other summer concert series.

Rider graduated in 1985 from Northern University High School in Cedar Falls. She has a bachelor’s degree from UNI as well as a master’s degree and a doctorate of music in brass pedagogy from Indiana University. She now lives in Lorton, Virginia.

Following the inaugural address, the Marine Band will accompany Lady Gaga as she sings "The Star-Spangled Banner." The band has been working with her in preparation for Wednesday's event.

"Historically, the band has done that through the different inaugurations," said Rider, of working with a guest performer.

"I think she is definitely a great talent and a great artist," she added. Like past guest performers, Lady Gaga has been "really gracious and really wonderful to work with. And so that's all been really good experiences for us." 

Marine band at inauguration

"The President's Own" United State Marine Band will be front and center at the 59th presidential inauguration, playing a role it's had for more than 200 years. According to the band's official schedule, here's when it will be playing Wednesday (Central Standard Time):

9 a.m. Perform pre-ceremony music on U.S. Capitol platform.

10:30 a.m. Commencement of formal program:

Call to order

Welcoming remarks

Invocation

Oath of office administered to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Four ruffles and flourishes by the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

“Hail Columbia” by the U.S. Marine Band

10:50 a.m. Oath of office administered to President-elect Joe Biden

Four ruffles and flourishes by the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

“Hail to the Chief” by the U.S. Marine Band

Inaugural address

Benediction

National Anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the U.S. Marine Band and Lady Gaga

Marine Band history

The Marine Band has a long history of performing at presidential inaugurations. Here are some highlights it has compiled of that history:

On March 4, 1801, Thomas Jefferson became the first to be sworn in as president in Washington, D.C., and it is believed that the Marine Band was present for this event. In one way or another, the band has since participated in a mix of swearing-in ceremonies, inaugural parades, balls and concerts.

At Jefferson's second inauguration, workers from the Washington Navy Yard marched with him, and they were accompanied by military music. This was the first-ever inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. Jefferson is credited with giving the Marine Band its nickname "The President’s Own."

The Marine Band is believed to have ushered in the first inaugural ball in 1809, playing for Jefferson and James Madison as they entered the crowded room at Long’s Hotel. The band played “Jefferson’s March” when the former president arrived and “President Madison’s March” when President Madison and his wife, Dolley, entered the ball.

James Monroe’s second inaugural ceremony, in 1821, was held at the rebuilt U.S. Capitol after the original one burned in the War of 1812. The Marine Band played music to accompany his arrival and at the conclusion of the ceremony.

John Philip Sousa, the Marine Band’s most famous director, led it from 1880-1892. It performed “Hail to the Chief” on Inauguration Day as the presidential party made its way from the White House to the Capitol for the ceremony.

During President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, the Marine Band accompanied Ms. Jackie Evancho as she sang the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The band also accompanied The Tabernacle Choir as they performed “America, the Beautiful.”

Marine Band uniform

Marine Band musicians wear scarlet full dress coats, blue trousers with a unique red and white stripe, and white hats with gold Marine Corps emblems. The Marine dress uniform is traditionally blue with red trim, but the band wears these colors in reverse order with a distinctive braid attached to their coats.

The tradition dates to the time of the Revolutionary War when field musicians were used to send signals on the battlefield and in camp and needed to be easily recognizable. This uniform has remained largely unchanged since John Philip Sousa was director of the band.

Assistant Directors wear scarlet coats with gold braid. The Director wears a dark blue coat with gold braid.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

