WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls native performing with U.S. Marine Band at 'unique' inauguration

"That will definitely make this year's inauguration very unique just because of the changes to the day itself," Rider noted.

"But I would also say that I think the spirit of the ceremony will still be there," she said. "To me, this ceremony is the bedrock of who we are as a democracy. So that feeling about the ceremony is still there, for certain."

Rider said she is "very proud" to be "part of the symbolism that the ceremony represents. ... There's musical symbolism that the band brings to this."

For example, she noted, this will be the first time that "Hail to the Chief" is played for Biden, who will be the new commander-in-chief of the U.S. military. And it will be the first time that "Hail Columbia," the traditional song of the vice president, is played for Kamala Harris, the nation's incoming vice president.

"Also, it really gives us the opportunity to celebrate American composers," said Rider, of the songs that are performed. "I like that aspect, that the band can bring the arts into this ceremony."

During the inaugural prelude to the swearing-in ceremony, the Marine Band is premiering three songs written for the event. Those include "Fanfare for Democracy" by James Stephenson, "Fanfare Politeia" by Kimberly Archer and "Fanfare for Tomorrow" by Peter Boyer.