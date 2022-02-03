 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls home sustains significant damage in fire near South Main, Greenhill

  • Updated
  • 0

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 4124 Spruce Hills Drive on Feb. 2, 2022.

CEDAR FALLS — A house near South Main Street and Greenhill Road sustained significant damage in a fire Wednesday evening.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded about 7:30 p.m. to 4124 Spruce Hills Drive. Crews found fire and heavy smoke coming from the residence when they arrived.

Spruce Hills house fire 2

Smoke can be seen rising above a house at  4124 Spruce Hills Drive, where Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday evening.

In a news release, Fire Chief John Bostwick said firefighters made entry and quickly controlled and extinguished the blaze.

Nearly an hour after their arrival, no flames were visible from the street. Still, smoke could be seen above a portion of the roof as crews continued their work.

Iowa counties with highest COVID rates

Few other details were available, but an official at the scene said the fire was believed to have started around the home's chimney.

A next door neighbor told The Courier that he smelled smoke from his house and saw that part of the roof was on fire. He went over and pounded on the door to alert residents to the situation and called authorities.

People are also reading…

Spruce Hills house fire 4

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at 4124 Spruce Hills Drive Wednesday evening.

The people were able to safely evacuate and there were no injuries, Bostwick said.

Three fire trucks, an ambulance, a Cedar Falls Utilities vehicle and numerous police cars dispatched to the address were still there by 9 p.m.

The flames and smoke resulted in a lot of damage to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong winds and waves as cyclone descends on island nation of Mauritius

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News