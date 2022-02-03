WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls home sustains significant damage in fire near South Main, Greenhill

CEDAR FALLS — A house near South Main Street and Greenhill Road sustained significant damage in a fire Wednesday evening.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded about 7:30 p.m. to 4124 Spruce Hills Drive. Crews found fire and heavy smoke coming from the residence when they arrived.

In a news release, Fire Chief John Bostwick said firefighters made entry and quickly controlled and extinguished the blaze.

Nearly an hour after their arrival, no flames were visible from the street. Still, smoke could be seen above a portion of the roof as crews continued their work.

Few other details were available, but an official at the scene said the fire was believed to have started around the home's chimney.

A next door neighbor told The Courier that he smelled smoke from his house and saw that part of the roof was on fire. He went over and pounded on the door to alert residents to the situation and called authorities.

The people were able to safely evacuate and there were no injuries, Bostwick said.

Three fire trucks, an ambulance, a Cedar Falls Utilities vehicle and numerous police cars dispatched to the address were still there by 9 p.m.

The flames and smoke resulted in a lot of damage to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

