WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls firefighters extinguish candle fire that leaves gaping hole in house

CEDAR FALLS — A Tuesday evening fire left a gaping hole in the corner of a house and displaced the residents.

Fire and police public safety officers responded about 5:15 p.m. to the report of a blaze at 2305 Valley High Drive.

“They had a candle in the bedroom, that’s what started it,” said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director. When the call was made, he added, the fire in a room at the back corner of the house was already “fully involved.”

Fire engines lined Valley High Drive in the midst of accumulating snow during the season’s first winter storm. Olson said it “didn’t take long” for firefighters to extinguish the flames after arriving. The fire had already been put out by about 5:45 p.m.

He noted that the homeowners were there when the fire was discovered. Everyone was able to safely get out and go to a neighbor’s house. Olson indicated that the residents had family in the area who would help them find a place to stay.

Along with the structural damage, he said the home suffered a lot of smoke damage.

Black Hawk County online real estate records show the home is owned by Cassy J. Lensing.

