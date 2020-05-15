WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls discusses elementary behavioral intervention center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Schools Board of Education discussed expanding a behavioral intervention program for the district beginning in 2021.

The proposed plan involves moving the district’s technology storage space near Cedar Heights Drive to another site to expand services for short- and long-term placement for students with behavioral issues.

“We know that we’ve had some unique challenges with behavior … sometimes behavioral outbursts even at the elementary level, with safety certainly an issue and sometimes a challenge we want to really focus on and be quickly responsive to,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said.

A lease agreement from June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021, with Reel Deal Holdings for suites D and E located at 1025 Technology Parkway, was scheduled to be voted on at Monday’s meeting, but was tabled for further discussion by request of board member Susie Hines.

Board member Jeff Orvis said he would abstain from voting on the agreement out of an “abundance of caution” due to his job as a teacher with Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, and Jeff Hassman also said he would abstain from voting.

The next Board of Education meeting is set for June 8.

