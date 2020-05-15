WATCH NOW: Cedar Falls discusses elementary behavioral intervention center

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Schools Board of Education discussed expanding a behavioral intervention program for the district beginning in 2021.
The proposed plan involves moving the district’s technology storage space near Cedar Heights Drive to another site to expand services for short- and long-term placement for students with behavioral issues.
“We know that we’ve had some unique challenges with behavior … sometimes behavioral outbursts even at the elementary level, with safety certainly an issue and sometimes a challenge we want to really focus on and be quickly responsive to,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said.
A lease agreement from June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021, with Reel Deal Holdings for suites D and E located at 1025 Technology Parkway, was scheduled to be voted on at Monday’s meeting, but was tabled for further discussion by request of board member Susie Hines.
Board member Jeff Orvis said he would abstain from voting on the agreement out of an “abundance of caution” due to his job as a teacher with Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, and Jeff Hassman also said he would abstain from voting.
The next Board of Education meeting is set for June 8.
In other business:
- Suvada Kuburas was hired as associate principal at Hansen Elementary for a proposed salary of $74,000. Kelly Sigler resigned as associate principal at Hansen and Southdale elementaries.
- The district agreed to provide course training and support for new Center for Advanced Professional Studies programs at Don Bosco Catholic Schools and the Denver Community School District for the 2020-21 school year for a cost of $7,000 per semester, including the training of CAPS instruc
- tors.
- The district entered a memorandum of understanding with Luther College for student teaching and other field experiences for the 2020-21 school year.
- A contract was approved with SuccessLink for mental health services for the 2020-21 school year for a maximum of $124,000.
- The board approved a Cedar Falls Education Association collective bargaining contract with a 3.04% increase in salary and other benefits, including a $480 boost in annual base wages for 2020-21. Including increased district costs for insurance, which isn’t a negotiable item, the total package settlement is 3.19%. More than 400 teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses and special resources staff are covered by the contract.
- The district approved a food service bid with Wilson Restaurant Supply to create a custom, stainless steel oven for Hansen, North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementaries for $210,170, which includes $193,035 for equipment and $17,135 for installation.
- The district approved the portable relocation at Peet Junior High last year for a cost of $124,652.30, which is $461.70 under budget.
Photos: Can drive for front-line workers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.