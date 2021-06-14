WATCH NOW: Cedar Bend shelter tells happy 'tail' about successful pet adoptions during pandemic

WATERLOO – For many animals, the shelter is a stressful place.

Nearly every day, dozens of people pass by rows of kennels in search of their perfect match. Dogs bark, jump and are wildly happy – or fearful, anxious and agitated. Some cats may be social, curious and open to a cuddle, while others are scaredy cats and hide from strangers and noise.

It quickly becomes sensory overload, which means people may overlook a good dog or cat in need of a best friend.

When COVID took away that steady foot traffic, shelter executive directors like Kristy Gardner at Cedar Bend Humane Society learned a valuable lesson. Now the shelter has a new way of handling adoptions that benefits both pets who need forever homes and the kind hearts who want to give them a place to belong.

“We are here, first and foremost, for the animals. When anyone could come through the doors – it was nothing for us to have between 70 and 120 people, which is a good thing, but some dogs just didn’t show well. People would look at that dog and say, ‘I’ll pass,’ and not take the time to let us get the dog out and for them to meet,” Gardner explained.