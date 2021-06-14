WATCH NOW: Cedar Bend shelter tells happy 'tail' about successful pet adoptions during pandemic

WATERLOO – For many animals, the shelter is a stressful place.
Nearly every day, dozens of people pass by rows of kennels in search of their perfect match. Dogs bark, jump and are wildly happy – or fearful, anxious and agitated. Some cats may be social, curious and open to a cuddle, while others are scaredy cats and hide from strangers and noise.
It quickly becomes sensory overload, which means people may overlook a good dog or cat in need of a best friend.
When COVID took away that steady foot traffic, shelter executive directors like Kristy Gardner at Cedar Bend Humane Society learned a valuable lesson. Now the shelter has a new way of handling adoptions that benefits both pets who need forever homes and the kind hearts who want to give them a place to belong.
“We are here, first and foremost, for the animals. When anyone could come through the doors – it was nothing for us to have between 70 and 120 people, which is a good thing, but some dogs just didn’t show well. People would look at that dog and say, ‘I’ll pass,’ and not take the time to let us get the dog out and for them to meet,” Gardner explained.
The shelter closed to the public in April 2020 because of the COVID pandemic and reopened several months later with limited access. Adoptions were handled by appointment only, a policy that is being kept in place post-COVID, but with a few tweaks.
A potential adopter must complete an online adoption application. If approved, an adoption counselor arranges an appointment for a shelter visit to interact with the animals. Meetings generally last one hour.
In addition, anyone who has filled out an application and received approval can visit the shelter without an appointment. Applications are kept on file for 90 days.
“We began noticing that when we didn’t have a lot of people walking through the kennels, the dogs were calmer and less stressed. You don’t hear all of the barking when you come into the building. It’s been better for all of the animals, and for the adopters who get to spend more one-on-one time with them.”
Dogs who were overlooked because of their “wild child” antics inside their kennels, Gardner explained, have been better behaved and easier to home. “Cats don’t hide as much, and their environment is less stressful.”
The shelter took in about 3,000 animals between July 2020 and April 2021, including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters and other “pocket pets,” domestic rabbits and occasionally, wildlife. No animals were euthanized for space, Gardner said.
Adoptions did not decrease during the pandemic. The shelter placed nearly 2,000 companion pets in 2020, along with 210 barn and TNR cats. Injured and sick animals received medical treatment, and the Trap-Neuter-Return Program for feral cats continued.
“Our returns have decreased, too, because adopters were able to spend more time with the animals. Our mission is to best serve the animal and serve the community and make sure an adopter has the opportunity to find the pet that fits their family,” Gardner said.
Every animal available is now posted at cedarbendhumane.org and Petfinder websites, which has made a “huge difference” in adoptions, she explained. “That’s where people look first and read descriptions about the dogs or cats they’re interested in meeting. We will work hard to keep that a constant.”
She praised the CBHS staff for their dedication and resilience throughout the pandemic. “The animals’ needs remained the same, whatever was happening with COVID. The staff did an excellent job, which is the reason we got through this as well as we did. Everyone worked together.”
Community support, too has been unwavering and greatly appreciated, the executive director said. She’s also excited that volunteers are beginning to return after more than a year-long absence. Orientation dates for new volunteers have not been set. Typically, 200 to 300 volunteers participate at some level, including cleaning kennels, caring for animals, socializing cats, walking dogs, etc.
Now through August, CBHS hours on Thursday and Friday will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to encourage more adoptions. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. CBHS is closed on Monday.