WATCH NOW:Cedar Bend Humane Society hopes to Clear the Shelter Aug. 23-Sept. 19

WATERLOO – About 120 dogs and cats are ready and waiting for their forever homes at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, now may be the time during the “Clear the Shelters” 2021 Adopt or Donate campaign.
Beginning Monday through Sept. 19, CBHS is lowering adoption fees to $100 for dog adoptions and $15 for cat adoptions. Spay and neuter fees and some exceptions may apply.
It is a critical time at the shelter, said Kristy Gardner, CBHS executive director.
“The timing couldn’t be better for this event. We have lots of dogs and cats and kittens. We’ve seen an uptick in surrenders and strays, and it’s kitten season, so the shelter is full,” she said.
“Our goal is always to adopt as many animals as we can into good homes. The animals we have are waiting, they’re ready to go, and by adopting them out to good homes, it opens up space for us to care for more homeless animals," she explained.
"But it’s not the quantity of adoptions. We want adoptions to be a good fit for the animals and the potential adopters.”
Adoption application, photos, and information about pets ready for adoption are available online at www.CedarBendHumane.org. Interested adopters are encouraged to submit an adoption application prior to visiting the shelter located at 1166 W. Airline Highway in Waterloo. Adoption center hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with extended summer hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday through August.
For the fiscal year June 30, 2020, to July 1, 2021, CBHS adopted out 686 dogs, 1,218 cats and 59 pocket pets, Gardner said.
CBHS participated in the 2019 “Clear the Shelter” adoption event, when 74 homeless animals were adopted over a single weekend.
“We are hoping that the extended adoption special will help just as many pets find homes this year and keep the number of adopters visiting at any one time low,” said CBHS Adoption Supervisor Riley Olson. Unvaccinated guests are asked to please wear a mask.
“Clear the Shelters” is an annual nationwide campaign for the last seven years spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. The campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event that involved dozens of area shelters and resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, “Clear the Shelters” events have resulted in more than a half million pets finding new homes.
Anyone who can’t adopt an animal can make a donation to CBHS and “pay it forward so another homeless animal can be vaccinated, medically treated, spayed or neutered and made ready for adoption,” Gardner said.
At CBHS, animals placed on the adoption floor have no time limit and every effort is given to finding them a loving home. They are provided with medical attention, shelter, a comfortable living space and enrichment items, and are advocated for until they find their forever families, she said. CBHS also offers many services to the direct benefit of both the animals and people in the community.
Adoption fees pay for vaccinations, heartworm and parasites treatment, medical care, spaying and neutering and microchips for animals.
Those interested in donating online to the Cedar Bend Humane Society during the event can go directly through CedarBendHumane.org, or fundraising partner Greater Good Charities at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.