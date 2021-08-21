WATCH NOW:Cedar Bend Humane Society hopes to Clear the Shelter Aug. 23-Sept. 19

WATERLOO – About 120 dogs and cats are ready and waiting for their forever homes at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, now may be the time during the “Clear the Shelters” 2021 Adopt or Donate campaign.

Beginning Monday through Sept. 19, CBHS is lowering adoption fees to $100 for dog adoptions and $15 for cat adoptions. Spay and neuter fees and some exceptions may apply.

It is a critical time at the shelter, said Kristy Gardner, CBHS executive director.

“The timing couldn’t be better for this event. We have lots of dogs and cats and kittens. We’ve seen an uptick in surrenders and strays, and it’s kitten season, so the shelter is full,” she said.

“Our goal is always to adopt as many animals as we can into good homes. The animals we have are waiting, they’re ready to go, and by adopting them out to good homes, it opens up space for us to care for more homeless animals," she explained.

"But it’s not the quantity of adoptions. We want adoptions to be a good fit for the animals and the potential adopters.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}