WATCH NOW: Cavalcade of color: Iowa's fall leaf show looks to be a stunner

Autumn has arrived in Iowa. Lately, we’ve been experiencing perfect weather for leaf peeping: Blue sky-and-sunshine days and sweater-weather nights. While traffic on Iowa’s highways and country roads may not be bumper-to-bumper, lookie-loos in the Hawkeye state will find plenty of scenery to ooh-and-ahh over.
And if the weather holds, this autumn promises to be “early and vibrant,” said State Urban Forester Emma Hanigan from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sumac, dogwood and Virginia creeper have already started autumn color show in northeast Iowa, dressed in scarlet, bittersweet and butterscotch-colored leaves. Many maple, walnut, cottonwood, elms and other trees stressed out by summer drought and heat are starting to drop their leaves. Other trees will soon be wearing their coats of many colors.
In northeast Iowa, north central and northwest Iowa, color is expected to peak between Oct. 5-10, according to DNR. Tree canopies are splattered with yellow and orange, chokeberries are changing to yellow or shades of red and purple and sumacs are turning bright red in north central and northwest Iowa.
Fall color in central Iowa will be at its best Oct. 9-17, if predictions hold true, while west central and southwest Iowa should peak Oct. 8-12; south central Oct. 15-20; and southeast Iowa Oct. 20-27.
Perfect autumn days occur more frequently in our memories than in real life, it’s said, but recent favorable weather is in our favor for a glowing season.
“These long cool nights and sunny days are cues to trees that it’s time to go into the mechanism of shutting down and sending the chlorophyll that makes leaves green down to their roots for storage during dormancy,” Hanigan said.
Good weather encourages development of red pigment and creates a greater build-up of sugars in the leaves, both vital for a great color show. “When we see poor color years, it’s because we’ve gotten lots of rain or wind, or strong winds blow the leaves off trees, or we get an early hard freeze,” she explained.
Iowa’s tree canopy also has been damaged by the derecho, tornadoes and other severe weather events. That translates into lots of new, young trees being planted in the last two years, Hanigan said. “The derecho, especially, has had a huge impact. With all this new planting, it’s important to keep watering those trees right up to a hard freeze to give them the moisture they need, especially with the drought.”
And believe it or not, there’s more to fall in Iowa than football and tailgating. Pumpkin patches and apple orchards are great places to get a taste of autumn, and there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations and festivals you’ll find a mosaic of autumn scenery around the state. In Northeast Iowa, hike and bike along Cedar Valley Nature Trails or through George Wyth State Park.
Pikes Peak State Park is known for a panoramic view of the Mississippi River from its 500-foot bluff, the river valley and bridges connecting Iowa and Wisconsin, and the Great River Road runs along the muddy river with plenty of scenic overlooks. Backpack Trail at Yellow River State Forest at Harpers Ferry was chosen as Iowa’s best hiking trail by Outdoor magazine several years ago.
Include a water adventure and view fall colors from a canoe or kayak on the Upper Iowa River, accessible at Decorah, Bluffton and Kendallville. The river, with its U-shaped bends and soaring limestone bluffs, was named one of the top 10 adventures in the U.S. by National Geographic Adventure magazine.
In western Iowa, the Loess Hills are a natural wonder. Experience fall foliage from the top of the 45-foot-tall observation tower at Hitchcock Center in Honey Creek, or hike or ride the equestrian trails through prairies, valleys and gorges at southwest Iowa’s Waubonsie State Park on the Lewis & Clark Historic Trail.
Ancient glaciers flattened the land in north central Iowa, so visitors who climb Pilot Knob State Park’s 1930s-era tower can see for miles. It’s the second highest point in Iowa, and the park also has two lakes. Meander along the Iowa Great Lakes Trail and explore fall around Spirit Lakes, Okoboji and Arnolds Park in northwestern Iowa.
Iowa has eight wine trails and seven beer trails to satisfy a thirst for autumn adventure. Find information at www.iowabeer.org and www.iowawinetrail.com. Upcoming festivals and events include Oktoberfest in the Amana Colonies, Friday through next Sunday; Waverly Oktoberfest, Friday and Saturday; Great Iowa Fall Bike Ride by RAGBRAI, Cedar Rapids, Oct. 2; Oktoberfest Quad Cities, Rock Island, Ill., Oct. 2; Walk Waterloo, Oct. 6; Scenic Drive Festival in Keosauqua and the villages of Van Buren, Oct. 8-10; and Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, Winterset, Oct. 9-10.
Sign up for fall color reports at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fall-Color.