WATCH NOW: Cavalcade of color: Iowa's fall leaf show looks to be a stunner

Good weather encourages development of red pigment and creates a greater build-up of sugars in the leaves, both vital for a great color show. “When we see poor color years, it’s because we’ve gotten lots of rain or wind, or strong winds blow the leaves off trees, or we get an early hard freeze,” she explained.

Iowa’s tree canopy also has been damaged by the derecho, tornadoes and other severe weather events. That translates into lots of new, young trees being planted in the last two years, Hanigan said. “The derecho, especially, has had a huge impact. With all this new planting, it’s important to keep watering those trees right up to a hard freeze to give them the moisture they need, especially with the drought.”

And believe it or not, there’s more to fall in Iowa than football and tailgating. Pumpkin patches and apple orchards are great places to get a taste of autumn, and there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations and festivals you’ll find a mosaic of autumn scenery around the state. In Northeast Iowa, hike and bike along Cedar Valley Nature Trails or through George Wyth State Park.